HS Helsinki | Kaari shopping center became the most successful in the capital region – HS asked customers what makes it so special

Helsinki’s Kannelmäki is home to the most successful shopping center in the capital region. HS found out what makes Kaare especially good.

HS news on Saturday, that Kannelmäki Kaari was the best performing shopping center in the capital region last year, if sales are compared to retail area. Last week it was reported that the pension institution Keva bought Kaare for 201 million euros.

We went to find out what lies behind the success of Helsinki shopping center Kaare.

It’s a busy weekend afternoon in Kaare, and the initial impression is hectic – as in shopping centers in general.

However, the atmosphere calms down the deeper you go into the shopping center. Customers’ comfort has clearly been invested in, and the green wall alone is 200 square meters.

Pregnant a woman taking a nap under a palm tree in an armchair.

There are many places to relax: for example, on a plush sofa you can admire the rotational cultivation method formed by green plants and an aquarium. In addition, you can work, study or read in peace in the Konttori space.

Matti Turpeinen (left) and Timo Halonen have come to Kaareen for coffee and grocery shopping. Turpeinen’s Niisku dog follows the noise of people.

Matti Turpeinen and Timo Halonen gathering strength for a shopping trip over a cup of coffee. The men have actually met in Kaare.

“When you spend time on the benches, the faces become familiar,” says Halonen.

Several dogs can be seen shopping with their owners in the hallway and in the cafe. According to Turpeinen, he visits Kaare almost every day with his dog Niisku.

According to him, the shopping center’s success is due to its simplicity.

“It’s easy to get there by car when there are good parking spaces and this is nicely compact.”

Muska Kadir’s children Suhel (left) and Sahel like to play in between shopping.

In between shopping, you can also play in the shopping center.

Muska Kadiri has come to Kaareen for his children of the Sahel and I communicated with. The boys enjoy the merry-go-round.

“It’s good to do the shopping here, when you can play with the children in between. Otherwise, it’s difficult to go shopping with children.”

In an arc on average, each customer makes purchases for almost 40 euros. The main attraction of the shopping center is Prisma, Finland’s largest open 24/7, where there is a buzz. It clearly attracts the most customers.

In addition to Prisma, there are 80 other movements in Kaare.

Tarja Rajamäki has come to Kaare all the way from the center of Helsinki, because it is calm compared to other shopping centers.

Tarja Rajamäki is looking for something nice for his home in the decoration department of the Sokos store.

He has arrived at Kaare from the center of Helsinki and often visits other shopping centers as well. Kaareen is particularly drawn to the calmness of the shopping center and the large Prisma.

“There are a variety of shops here and it’s easy to do business as there is never a traffic jam. Although the selection is not the biggest, you still get everything you need.”

Kaare’s main attraction is Finland’s largest Prisma, which serves customers around the clock.

The arch shopping center manager Katja Hatakka believes that the combination of Prisma and other stores is one of the reasons for the shopping center’s success.

“Furthermore, the seat groups and green walls create an atmosphere. This is a safe, comfortable and clean shopping center.”

In Kaare, the occupancy rate is 100 percent, which means that every Business Space is filled.

“We have a great team spirit with the tenants”

Hatakka himself grew up in an entrepreneurial family and therefore knows that “the customer is satisfied when the entrepreneur is satisfied”.

“Even during the corona period, we listened to the tenants and gave them free opening hours. I trust that the entrepreneur knows when the business is profitable.”

