HS Helsinki Jyrki Mery got the crazy idea of ​​a “time capsule” that preserves memories of the pandemic for half a century – Homma got out of hand, as there are letters from both prisoners and presidents

Hundreds of schoolchildren assemble time capsules from Korona during Malmi. It is stored for 57 years. People of the future will then be able to read what we thought of the pandemic.

Last in the spring, a history teacher at Malmi Primary School Jyrki Mery for the first time in his career, he taught from home.

“It was an eighth grade history lesson, and the topic was the Continuation War. We talked about the station war phase. I included pictures of young soldiers in a dugout studying for student writing, ”Mery says.

“I also attached a text to think about, the last time such large remote arrangements have been during the war.”

From this, Mery came up with the idea that it might be necessary to preserve memories for generations to come from the Corona Age as well.

The schoolchildren were excited about the idea. A large and laborious project began and is now complete: the time capsule for the future will soon be taken into storage.

In March Teachers, schoolchildren and their parents at Malmi Primary School began to keep a diary of the distance school routine.

They also asked people outside the school to send their memories of the Korona era.

The project expanded rapidly.

“The time capsule contains memories of at least ten Finnish schools and colleges around Finland,” says Mery. There is also the Malmi Primary School Friendship School from France.

“I think this is a world record, and no such big time capsule has been made before.”

Carefully, hundreds of people have preserved their memories in Veikate’s time capsule.

“Probably the figure goes to the thousands,” Mery says.

The students of Malmi Primary School have prepared an exhibition, which presents material ending in a time capsule.­

By many organizations and organizations also joined the time capsule project.

The Defense Forces, the Helsinki Police Department, the Department of Health and Welfare and the Forest Industry, among others, sent their reports to the time capsule. Also included are VR, Alko, Kiasma and the Huoltovarmuuskeskus.

A total of 75 different parties took part in the project.

“Prisoners are also involved in telling us what it was like to be in prison during this time. We also have memories of conscripts. ”

In addition, the presidents participated in the making of the time capsule texts Sauli Niinistö and Tarja Halonen, all five mayors of Helsinki, as well as the Minister of Education, the Minister of the Interior and the Minister of Justice.

“Politicians have written a greeting to their future colleague. Everyone else has written memories since 2020, ”Mery says.

Malmin mostly letters are kept in the coffin built by elementary school students.

According to history teacher Mery, the letters have been written in at least ten languages. Admittedly, there may be many more languages, as the envelopes have not been opened.

The time capsule also houses art, artefacts and cards that schoolchildren have written for themselves in the future.

The printed memories are printed on acid-free paper, where the ink lasts a long time.

The materials currently being placed in the time capsule are on display in an exhibition at Malmi Primary School. The exhibition is closed to the public.

There are 75 different parties included in the time capsule. The post office donated forever valid stamps to the capsule, which can later be used to send the cards that the schoolchildren have shown to their future versions.­

How the time capsule remains stored and when is it to be opened?

In February, the time capsule will be taken to the premises of the Finnish Literary Society, or SKS. There, the students who made the time capsule sealed the capsule.

The time capsule will be archived in the SKS archive.

It is not until 2078 that someone is tasked with opening an old, wooden coffin that has been closed for about 57 years.

In the same year, Malmi Primary School turns 150 years old.