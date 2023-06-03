HS Helsinki | Julius Herler came across a puzzle in the English matriculation exam that he could not solve: “You should interpret between the lines”

Mightily On the spectrumwith a Helsinki native who became familiar with the series With Julius Herler it’s a big day ahead. He will graduate from Viikki normal school high school on Saturday.

19-year-old Herler’s high school years have been colored by the autism spectrum diagnosis he received as a child.

“The fact that I was able to graduate at all is a really great thing,” he writes.

Herler has answered some of HS’s questions in advance by e-mail, because he says that his self-expression is richer in writing. In addition, he supplemented his answers in a Teams video call.

“I’ve always known that I’m quite smart. I learned to read at the age of three, before I could even speak. But this whole world made for the neurotypical is just not easy.”

Neurotypical refers to a person who does not have a neurological abnormality, such as an autism spectrum disorder.

Herler attended high school in four years. Moving from middle school to high school was a big change, because he had been in a small special class throughout elementary school.

Even during his primary school years, Herler had occasionally taken lessons in regular classes, which went well. That’s why going to high school seemed possible, even though there was no longer any differentiated education there.

“In high school, I was in the classes of large standard classes just like everyone else. I also moved from place to place quite independently, which was a bit challenging for me as an autistic person.”

Distance teaching in the corona era brought new challenges for Herler, when the daily rhythm got messed up. On the other hand, remotely, you didn’t have to worry about moving around at school or excessive sensory overload.

Herler’s matriculation certificate contains mainly M and C grades.

During high school, he did not specifically bring up his autism to students or teachers. Some knew, some maybe guessed and some didn’t know. Herler also normally participated in, for example, old-timers’ dances and bench parties.

“I don’t usually introduce myself as ‘hi, I’m Julius, I’m autistic’. Autism is a part of me, but it doesn’t define me as a person.”

However, navigating the school world has been difficult at times, as there are many unwritten social rules.

“Sometimes it’s hard for me to keep track of, for example, what kind of behavior is appropriate in which situation,” says Herler.

GRADUATE EXAMINATIONS Herler wrote a total of seven subjects at three different times.

He received special arrangements for exam situations, a quiet space and an extended response time. For the most part, Herler is satisfied with his certificate, which has the most M and C grades.

However, the results of foreign languages ​​in particular are disappointing: for example, he received almost zero points and an overall grade of B for listening comprehension of the English language.

Herler had applied in advance for the listening comprehension of the matriculation exams, but the request did not go through.

“Listening comprehension is really difficult for me, because they often don’t say things directly, but you have to interpret between the lines. It’s challenging for an autistic person,” he says.

The popularity of Yle’s Kirjolla series surprised Julius Herler and brought many new subscribers to his elevator-themed YouTube channel as well.

To the Kirjolla series participating was a good and self-esteem-boosting experience for Herler. According to him, it’s great that information about autism is being spread and it’s being brought out in a positive light.

“It was incredible to notice how popular the series became and I became like a celebrity myself. The publicity has been a bit exciting, but I’m ready with it,” says Herler.

As revealed in the series, Herler is very interested in elevators and maintains one about them Youtube channel. With the series, the channel has gained even greater popularity.

The interest in elevators has also made Herler invest in physics and mathematics in high school. In the future, he would like to work, for example, as an elevator designer.

The first big step towards this dream was recently taken, when Herler got a place to study for a master’s degree in engineering at the University of Vaasa.

“I’m really happy that I got there. I had Aalto University as my first destination and Lappeenranta as my second, so we’ll see where I end up in the end,” he says.

Herler believes that being on the autism spectrum can also be useful in working life. For example, he has a good memory and is able to focus on a certain thing for a long time.

“It seems that society is more focused on the disadvantages of autism. We often think that he probably doesn’t really understand anything, but it’s not so clear-cut.”