HS Helsinki | Jorma Railonkoski, the founder of the legendary jazz club Storyville, has died

Jorma Railonkoski, who founded several drinking establishments in the capital region, died at his home in Helsinki on November 6.

to Helsinki an entrepreneur who founded several restaurants Jorma Railonkoski is dead.

He died at his home in Helsinki on November 6 at the age of 87.

Railonkoski was known, among other things, as the founder of the jazz club Storyville and event catering Rymy-Eetu.

His life during that time, Railonkoski established almost 20 drinking establishments in the capital region.

Railonkoski was known as a defender of entrepreneurship and a lover of jazz.

By education, Railonkoski had a master’s degree in engineering.

Storyville gained a legendary reputation among jazz music lovers and musicians in the industry.

The place was listed among the world’s 100 best jazz clubs for the first time in 2003. The list was made by the prestigious American jazz magazine DownBeat Magazine.