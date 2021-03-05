HS Helsinki Jätkäsaari’s gigantic work of art was in such a miserable condition that the subscribers of the work have dragged parts that have collapsed onto the road

Reminiscent of the importance of protecting the Baltic Sea, the gigantic work of art has stood partly naked for more than a year.

Helsinki Passers-by on Jätkäsaari Pier have noticed that the giant work of art on the side of the fairway has become distorted. 54 meters long HorizonThe two ends of the work lack large metal plates that tell about the Baltic Sea and its state.

One of the observations of the disappearance of parts of the work of art is a resident of Jätkäsaari Arto Koistinen.

“One beautiful day the parts were gone. The attachment may have failed. I’m afraid someone took them with them, ”says Koistinen.

He is not the only one concerned. Numerous citizens have been in contact with the John Nurminen Foundation, which is behind the work, says the foundation’s communications director. Tuula Putkinen.

“The tiles started to come off. Then they disappeared. People were afraid that they would have been thrown into the sea, ”Putkinen says.

The Foundation’s partner, the City of Helsinki, recovered the first of the loose tiles, and the second Putkinen and her husband recovered in a family car. Now the tiles have been stored in the city warehouse for days.

Parts that fell from the work were saved in storage.­

Horizon work is conceived and designed by an industrial designer Hannu Kähönen. Helsinki residents can see his handprints on the Suomenlinna ferry and low-floor boxes, among other things.

The Horizon campaign started in 2013 and ended in 2016. From information boards and 4,255 money donors BlendeWith the help of a work consisting of nameplates, the foundation raised 220,000 euros for the Clean Baltic Sea projects.

The donation proceeded to pay, among other things, a chemical tank needed for the removal of phosphorus to the water plant of the city of Hatsina in northwestern Russia, which cost EUR 100,000.

The tank was installed in 2015. The remaining donations were used for other Clean Baltic Sea projects to reduce the nutrient load on the sea.

“This is how the donor immortalized his name in the history of the protection of the Baltic Sea,” says Tuula Putkinen.

Like for public works of art is common, vandals have also found Horizon as the object of their craving. The work had been scratched and blunted. According to Putkinen, Director of Information at the John Nurminen Foundation, the members of the Foundation have “cleaned up the rubbish with their rags”.

Today, Horizon is the property of the City of Helsinki.

When the parts are put back in place, Baltic Sea Challenge Coordinator Lotta Ruokanen About the City of Helsinki’s environmental services?

“This restoration has taken a long time, when it was unclear with the metal companies whether the old parts can be renovated,” says Ruokanen.

The work has been under renovation for days.

“Scratched metal plates are being replaced with completely new ones. Also some Sparkles renewed. I believe the parts will be back in place this spring. ”