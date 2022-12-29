HS Helsinki | Janne Pyyhtiä’s wheelchair keeps getting stuck in “Satan’s invention” – “Try it”, he yells at the decision-makers

Janne Pyyhtiä, who uses a wheelchair, tells what winter in Helsinki is like through the eyes of a person with reduced mobility. It’s not raining compliments.

Today postponed. The weather is not as difficult as yesterday, slightly on the plus side, the roads are less slippery and it is not snowing. You can roll with a wheelchair as easily as is now possible in the winter time.

The home yard had also been plowed, Janne Pyyhtia thanks

That’s the end of the reasons for giving thanks to someone who moves around in a wheelchair in the winter. For them, plowing the streets isn’t just about how much you have to swing your legs in the door or how many swear words you can get out of your mouth.

At worst, the snow stops the journey right at the doorstep.

“One Saturday, it was still sauna day, there was so much snow that the door wouldn’t open at all,” Pyyhtia recalls.

In the end, he had given the money and shopping list to the neighbor through the door. I couldn’t get out myself.

In winter, you have to check the weather and evaluate the weather. It is difficult to reel in snow, while ice is slippery. If it snows a lot or it starts snowing unexpectedly, there are known problems.

To wipe has been in a wheelchair since 2016. The first time he got stuck on the road due to a snowbank, it was scary. Some kind soul helped off the roadway, but panic set in. There were tears at home.

No more fear now. The attitude is firm: there is always a way. You just have to try again and again.

See also Energy | Turkey starts another gas exploration operation in the Mediterranean - "I don't remember a time when it was so difficult to predict" Winter asks for strength, mental and physical. Pyyhti doesn’t agree to stay at home and wait for summer.

You can learn all kinds of things in a wheelchair, which most people have no idea about.

Like the fact that you only have to wind with one hand on the sloping streets. When crossing cobblestones, you have to lean forward firmly.

And that the salting of the roads is a wheelchair’s worst enemy, says Pyyhtiä.

“If you’re crossing the road and there’s a pile of salted snow in front of you, it’s damn hard to get over it.”

Local knowledge helps. Originally from Imatra, Pyyhtiä has lived in Helsinki for over thirty years.

Now he knows where it’s not worth even trying to go through and where a demanding hill is lurking. Things that were unthinkable a decade ago. When you didn’t have to.

Now accessibility defines route choices, and trips must be planned carefully in advance.

“When you were young, when you rode in these domes of the area, you never thought that there were hills like this here. But in this job you can see it.”

Helsinki the center is always in good condition compared to the rest of the city, but it is not problem-free to get around there either.

The crosswalk in front of Elielinaukio often has to be crossed quickly, as there is a lot of traffic. But Pyyhti gets stuck badly. The tires make grooves in the mud, the chair does not move.

A passer-by quickly offers to help.

According to Pyytiä’s experience, people from Helsinki are helpful. Help is quickly offered to those stuck on the guardrail.

“No no, there’s a shoot going on here!” Wipes prevent.

He usually accepts help. There is one thing associated with that, which you only notice in a wheelchair. People help, even surprisingly often, says Pyyhtiä.

Especially at the beginning, when even the shopping trip was still to be learned, the young international students in the neighborhood often came to help.

“I had helpers from Ethiopia, Puerto Rico, Japan – all over the world.”

But I would prefer to go there on my own.

Sloppy after survival, the gloves must be changed. There are always several pairs of them. Thick leather ones and the neatest ones are suitable for indoor use.

Gloves are a must, especially in winter. “You have to get a firm grip on the tires,” explains Pyyhtiä.

Wet gloves Slip the wipes into a plastic bag so that the other pairs don’t get wet as well. The journey can continue towards the next dawn.

The ascent towards Kiasma on Postikujja is difficult. The slope is steep, and there are several oncoming traffic on the narrow street.

“In this job, you have to look ahead and to the sides and behind, you have to be attentive all the time.”

At the top, another nemesis awaits: cobblestone’s jagged cousin, cobblestone, covered in soft slush and grit.

“Satan’s invention”, Pyyhtia states directly about tubers and other uneven street stones.

See also Restrictions The OAJ supports the ministry's proposal to move to distance learning and calls for a speedy decision Dice stone is a square paving material resembling cobblestone.

People who need accessibility do not think about the historical appearance of the streets.

Continuing towards Kiasma, the tire gets stuck again. It would take a couple of seconds to cross on foot, but with a wheelchair you can’t just straighten it.

For years During this time, the Wipes have been rolled around Helsinki. I guess there has at least been a change for the better in the city?

“Nothing. Just as bad.”

Of course, the city has plans and goals for increasing accessibility.

In the 2019 evaluation, the inspection board of the city of Helsinki stated that accessibility is well taken into account in the planning phase of construction.

Attention does not always continue until the final inspections, and although the accessibility working group monitors the matter, no reporting body has been appointed for it.

The report also stated that, for example, not enough representatives of disability organizations are asked to be experience experts and service testers.

Footprints in the snow indicate a popular route. It’s just not easy to transport with a wheelchair.

Pyyhtiä has a similar experience. There is accessibility in the plans, but high curbs still appear on the street.

At least in front of Lasipalatsi and Esplanadi there are difficult places, as well as in Kalasatama, Pyyhtiä lists.

Plans for accessibility do not help, only the end result matters.

For decision-makers, Pyyhtiä has one piece of advice that would help every city councilor make better decisions for accessibility.

“Try it yourself!”