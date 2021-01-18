HS Helsinki Janne Käpylehto built an ice carousel flickering in disco lights in his backyard – Video shows a work admired by the whole neighborhood

Inventor and non-fiction writer Janne Käpylehto, who lives in Käpylä, Helsinki, built a small, wind-powered ice carousel in his yard and invited the residents of the district to watch it.

Inventor and non-fiction writer Janne Käpylehdon in the yard of a detached house in Käpylä, Helsinki, it spun and flashed in rainbow colors over the weekend.

The cone grove had built a round ice carousel in his yard, which he kept running on Saturday and Sunday to the delight of passers-by.

Known for its dozens of ice carousels and other constructions, Käpylehto published on Facebook Käpylä, Helsinki group on Saturday night an invitation in which he welcomed the residents of the district to admire his latest work.

Helsingin Sanomat has written Käpylehto projects and innovations in the past.

“This time the intention was to delight and enliven the neighborhood. Many people living further afield also went to the site to wonder about the carousel, ”says Käpylehto.

Thought building a carousel muhi Käpylehto at a long time. He wondered how a small carousel could be put into practice.

“Eventually, I got the idea to use a regular, inflatable children’s pool as a basis. I poured water into the basin and allowed it to freeze so that there was a layer of ice about 15 inches thick. I then sawed the disc off with a chainsaw with a shank attached in the middle. The end result was a round ice carousel as planned, ”says Käpylehto.

The carousel was run by two small “wind turbines” with electric motors and propellers.

The carousel has been off Sunday night.

“If you wanted to restart it, the ice would have to be sawn open,” Käpylehto ponders.

Inventor-non-writer plans to build a few ice carousels and other visual light works this winter to the delight of the townspeople.

“At least for the Cholera Basin next to the Market Square, there will be something to see at some point. The conditions are also very ideal for an ice carousel enthusiast this winter, ”he says.