HS Helsinki | “It’s outrageous” – Someone bumped into a parked car in Ullanlinna and ran away

A vehicle that crashed on Monday night left behind two wrecked cars.

A native of Ullanlinna by Marianne Schoultz-Ilivitzky the morning started with a surprise when he noticed on his way to work that his car was rear-ended by another vehicle.

“The first thing I saw was how the car in front had parked so close to me,” Schoultz-Ilivitzky recalls.

“I was surprised that it’s outrageous.”

After thinking about the situation for a while, Schoultz-Ilivitzky got into his car and started it. However, he ended up turning it off when it occurred to him that the front of the car might be damaged.

When Schoultz-Ilivitzky got out of her car, she saw an acquaintance waving from across the street. However, it was no ordinary greeting, as the familiar’s face had a shocked expression.

“I only went to the other side of the car and only then saw the damage.”

Went it turned out that someone had driven hard after the car and left extensive damage behind. The other car that was probably there was not the cause of the collision.

The collision had thrown Schoultz-Ilivitzky’s car into the vehicle in front, because he says that he parked at least a meter away from the car next to him on Sunday.

“It has come at a tremendous speed. I’m shocked that someone would drive that fast. If there had been someone walking around in their thoughts with a phone in their hand, as many do today, it could have resulted in a pretty ugly result.”

Fragments of the mystery vehicle and a side mirror were left at the crash site.

“I don’t know if the car could somehow be identified based on them.”

Schoultz-Ilivitzky’s car was badly damaged in the collision.

Schoultz-Ilivitzky posted a Facebook update about it, where he was looking for eyewitnesses to the crash. One person said in the comments that they heard a bang around three in the morning.

“However, it could just be hearsay. I’m just calling the insurance company to get the car towed. I don’t know yet if it will be redeemed.”

There is a pharmacy next to the crash site at the corner of Tehtaankatu and Neitsytpolu. Schoultz-Ilivitzky estimates that the cause of the collision could have been recorded on its surveillance cameras.

“The main thing I thought was that it’s good that no one has hurt themselves. It’s quite shocking that someone drives like that.”

