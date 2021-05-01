HS Helsinki It’s going to rain in Helsinki, the afternoon temperature will drop from yesterday to eight degrees

In the afternoon Slightly colder weather is expected in Helsinki than yesterday.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute predicts that at three o’clock the temperature will be eight degrees Celsius, compared to nine degrees at the same time yesterday. Due to wind or humidity, the temperature feels a little cooler. The highest temperature of the day is 9 degrees and the lowest 1 degree, the weather forecast estimates.

The wind is moderate. The day is rainless or mostly rainless.

See the rain radar image for more information on rainfall.

The text has been produced programmatically on the basis of data from the Finnish Meteorological Institute.