HS Helsinki | “It’s absolutely hellish in the winter” – the accessibility of Helsinki gets the readers full

HS asked readers about their experiences of accessibility in Helsinki. In the answers, one problem rises above the others.

Snow piles roads annoy everyone, but for some they are literally an insurmountable obstacle.

Last week, moving with the help of a wheelchair Janne Pyyhtia told HS firsthand about the problems of movement in winter. Especially the jagged cobblestones, the slush that collects on the sides of the roads and the salting make it difficult to roll with a wheelchair.

In connection with the story, we asked readers about their experiences of accessibility in Helsinki. There were well over a hundred answers, and many of them repeat the same problems: snow, the edges of the streets and the difficulty of the routes.

In this story, only the comments of those respondents whose contact information is known to the department have been used. The answers have been shortened and stylized in the editorial.

In winter, salted snow is actually left at the crosswalks, in which case the rollator has to be lifted through the kinos, of course being careful not to fall over at the same time. It would be nice to move outside sometimes, even in winter, it would help a lot if a single path was plowed the whole way, but usually if the beginning of the footpath is plowed, it’s almost a dead end. I live in Pikku Huopalahti and even a trip to the trash or to the convenience store is often at least a very challenging level. In the snowy winter, I only rely on limited taxi trips. Female, 57, Helsinki

Even as a blind person, you can unfortunately notice the poor maintenance of Helsinki’s streets and boardwalks: sidewalks full of snow, huge snowdrifts on the boardwalks and streets blocking the routes taught to guide dogs. A guide dog can go around snowdrifts, but what if you can’t go around them!? Moving with a white cane is even more challenging when sidewalks and boardwalks flooded with snow, slush and ice cannot follow the edges with a white cane when there simply aren’t any. Woman, 50, Helsinki

Especially in the winter, it’s absolutely hellish to try to push the wheelchair of the assisted child without the whole chair falling over. We move right in the heart of Helsinki, so you could imagine that you could even move there. We often get stuck in the snow, we have to go around the block in desperation when we can’t get through the dirt paths. Female, 32, Helsinki

I’m disabled, but not in a wheelchair yet. Still, I had to be under voluntary house arrest all last winter until April, because the icy sidewalks and snowbanks made it a nightmare to move around. Male, 74, Helsinki

I live almost in the city center and I am an active person who uses a wheelchair. This winter alone, there have been a total of 8 days where I haven’t even been able to get out the door. 34, Helsinki

Towels are also available for urban planning. The edges of the streets collected the most mentions of individual problems. The accessibility of the stations was also objectionable, and the users especially wished for more elevators and clarity on the routes.

Helsinki, which has been declared accessible, is anything but. Curbs that are too high, there is not necessarily a lower part at street crossings, different uneven paving and so on. Female, 63, Helsinki

In many places, the lighting is really poorly designed and in fact even makes it difficult to see when the lights are on full blast. The music in shopping centers is also differentiating; I would like to have a little patience for that, because the noise is already loud from the masses of people and there are many different smells in the places, so the senses are ready to be tested. Other, 34, Helsinki

Sometimes the stuck escalators in metro stations or the places where you have to make a terribly long loop in the elevators are really annoying. Not to mention the smell of vomit or piss in the elevators. Woman, 60, Helsinki/Hämeenlinna

The center of Helsinki is hell itself for a wheelchair user. You can’t use a wheelchair on Pohjoisespa on the side of the shops, because the street curbs are so high that the wheelchair’s tipping barriers catch up when the assistant tries to tilt the wheelchair to cross the threshold.

The area around the market square with its cobblestones and high thresholds is also a disaster. And trolley rails don’t help the environment. Last summer, I almost fell off the wheelchair when the front wheels caught the trolley rails.