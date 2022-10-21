HS Helsinki | It’s 1:45 p.m. in Oulunkylä when a fighter jet flies low

The Air Force honors the memory of war veteran Viljo Lehtinen with a Hornet flyover.

Helsinki A Hornet fighter can be seen above Oulunkylä today, Friday afternoon.

At that time, the Air Force will honor the war veteran Viljo Lehtinen memory in overflight. The Air Force informs about this in its press release.

Viljo Lehtinen served in the Continuation War and the War in Lapland, among other things, in Aviation Regiment 4 as a radio operator-machine gunner on a Bristol Blenheim bomber.

Overflight will be carried out with one F/A-18 Hornet fighter over the Oulunkylä church at 1:45 p.m.

The flight is flown at an altitude of about 300 meters and has a weather reserve.