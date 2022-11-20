HS Helsinki | “It hurts” – A man who has been fishing all his life is facing a difficult decision in Kulosaari

White-backed Woodpecker loiters in front of the window to the bird feeder.

The host from Kulosaari is not startled by the rare bird. He enthusiastically continues his story about the seascape behind the dart. After all, he is first and foremost a fisherman, it quickly becomes clear.

“The bottom of the bay is a very good fishing spot, as long as you know how to fish in the right places,” says the 76-year-old Yrjö Valtia by the window of his home.

Then Valtia calmly moves back to her armchair. Walking has become difficult. In the chair, he begins to tell about how his long-term hobby has come to an end.

“ “A love of lockers has developed for lures.”

The dining room a large board rests against the cabinet, with dozens of lures hanging on it. There are still a few plastic boxes on the ground with more fishing lures.

It has been easy to choose lures for each trip from the board. Before there were four boards.

There are rare and valuable fishing tackle: old Abu, Rapala and many kinds of spoons. Over the years, Valtia has become attached to his extensive collection.

“A locksmith’s love has developed for the designated lures. Stories come to mind about many: record fish and great places,” says Valtia.

Valtia has been fishing all his life. He took his first fishing trips with his father when he was a couple of months old. “in the bow of the boat, wrapped in felt”. On his own, the man is already a complete mess at the age of five.

He also spent his working career in fishing. When he was young, he first worked for a long time at the City of Helsinki as a fisheries advisor. Then as a fishing equipment dealer and salesperson in shops in the industry. Even in his retirement days, he worked for a couple of years as a nature supervisor for the city of Helsinki, when his work included the management and supervision of nature reserves.

At one time, when the city needed fish samples for studies on the effects of sewage pipes on organisms, Valtia was sent specifically to fish. Thus, it was possible to make sure that the sample fish would also be obtained.

Of course, my free time was also spent fishing, – there are enough stories too – as a fishing buddy, I have been, among other things, Vesa-Matti Loiri.

When Valtiaa is asked to choose one fish that has stuck in his mind, the fisherman immediately knows what to tell.

It’s a sea trout, which he caught by throwing a lure right on the shoreline at Katajaluodo near Helsinki. At first he thought the lure was stuck on the bottom, but eventually a nearly five-kilogram noble fish came up. The fish was so strong it felt like bottom contact.

“The trout was so badly caught that the fatigue wasn’t like gnashing your teeth, but rather a climax. In the end, it felt good.”

In recent years, however, Valtia’s hobby has remained. Health can’t take it anymore. You can only sit in the boat – however, occasional walleye fishing trips can be done cautiously as a helper.

So it’s time to get rid of the bait collection, they are no longer useful.

The dents on the lures tell that they have been caught by many fish. Or at least because they have been fished a lot.

Yrjö Valtia has already donated about 90 percent of his fishing gear, according to his own words. The lures have been passed down little by little to descendants, friends and other fishing buddies.

He plans to donate his last lures to the fishermen of the future, i.e. children. He leaves only a few of the most important ones as a memory for himself. A suitable donation destination has also been found: Stad’s fishing boats.

The moment of donation will take place in the near future. The association will pick up lures from Valtia’s home.

“Young people are the future”, Valtia reasons.

Stadi’s fishing clubs is a Helsinki-based fishing club for young people and families. Its purpose is to inspire young people to go fishing and to pass on knowledge related to fishing.

Yrjö Valtia will soon turn 77. He lives near the seaside in Kulosaari with his wife.

Donation item is noble, but it has to be joined by the lower body as well. How does it feel to give up a hobby?

“Hurts. It feels sick. He has, so to speak, hit with the letter v”, Valtia begins.

Fishing has been a way of life for him, and it has taken endless time. The fish stories would be enough for a few memoirs.

“Every day I live a dream life where I still get to fish. I think about these many times a day. I am such a Karelian boy; I have long been a passionate fisherman. Often the most important thing has been just to get to the fish, not so much to catch the fish.”

Thanks to Valtia’s donation, new enthusiasts can enjoy the delicacy of fishing. But what made Valtia himself cling so tightly to the hook?

Valtia summarizes her answer in three words: peace, opportunity, nature.