HS Helsinki “It has been robbed” – An expert in heraldry examined the coats of arms presented to the districts of Helsinki, and one of them in particular caught his eye

According to the expert, the coats of arms made for Ullanlinna and Rastila have failed. The chairman of the Finnish Heraldic Society praises the coloring of the coats of arms.

31.1. 16:31

Arttu Rintanen made 61 coats of arms for the Helsinki districts on a hobby basis. HS reported on the coats of arms on Saturdayand a lively discussion about the contents of the coats of arms began on social media.

The purpose of the Finnish Heraldic Society is to nurture the art, science and law of the coat of arms, to promote research in heraldry, to expand knowledge, to develop hobbies and to promote the general appreciation of heraldry and the use of heraldic symbols.

What do you think of these coats of arms made by Rintanen, Mr President? Anton Eskola?

“The club is encouraging that these have been done and that the coats of arms are of interest,” says Eskola.

He briefly describes the content of the Helsinki district coats of arms as follows: “Some are doctrinally worthy, some are less doctrinally worthy and some are ethically wrong, ie they have been robbed.”

Read more: Here are the coats of arms of Helsinki’s districts: A man devouring heraldry did a huge job for fun and created festive symbols for the suburbs

With predatory fishing Eskola suggests that the emblem is too much like another coat of arms in use.

“The worst example is Ullanlinna, which has three crowns on a blue plate and Lakio. That is almost the coat of arms of Sweden. The coat of arms must not be too close to the other, and he has not quite realized this, ”says Eskola.

See also Reader opinion Let the forests grow old in peace Arttu Rintanen drew three crowns on the coat of arms of Ullanlinna.

“Alppila should be Alppiharju, and one coat of arms is completely missing, the Outer Islands, which is often forgotten when it is the last on the official zoning list,” noticed Eskola, who is also a deputy member of the Helsinki Nomenclature Committee.

According to Eskola, there is also a misunderstanding about Rastila.

“There are those crosses in it, but the name of Rastila in Swedish is Rastböle, or resting place. Rast is a rest in Swedish and especially in Swedish. We have when it is said kaffepaus and they say fikarast. ”

Arttu Rintanen drew crosses on Rastila’s coat of arms.

A few Despite the grievances, Rintanen has done a huge job in designing so many coats of arms without anyone ordering the collection.

Eskola tends to look especially closely at the colors of new coats of arms and look for possible color defects in them, as they are typical of novice designers.

“As a personal compliment, I can say that there are no color defects. You can see from this that Rintanen has clearly done the groundwork, ”the chairman of the heraldic society praises.

Who ever can design a coat of arms, for example, for himself.

When the coat of arms is ready, you can apply for registration of your coat of arms from the Finnish Heraldic Society. The club says on their websitethat the registration protects the coat of arms from the exclusion of another coat of arms of the same type.

According to Eskola, there are about 2,100 coats of arms in the club’s register. There are individuals, families, family clubs and at least one school class in the registrars of your coat of arms.

The application must contain an explanation of the coat of arms, ie a verbal description of the substantive composition of the coat of arms, on the basis of which it can implement it correctly. The explanatory part is not considered important by many coats of arms and is often asked to be improved.

For example Act on the Coat of Arms of Finland there is no picture, but a verbal explanation of what the coat of arms is like.

Is there something that doesn’t fit in the coat of arms?

“Not too modern objects, this has sometimes been the limit.”

According to Eskola, letters, numbers and typographies should not be placed on the coat of arms either.

“Well, we all know that there are four r-letters in the coat of arms of Rauma, but it is so old that it can no longer be addressed.”

The club does not have the authority of the authority, but according to Eskola, many large associations and national federations use the club’s expertise in coat-of-arms matters.

In matters relating to coats of arms, it is also possible to turn to the National Archives board half. It advises authorities, communities and individuals on heraldic issues.

“Coats of arms have been popular gifts for 50- and 60-year-olds in the past. Family coats of arms have also been made into wedding gifts. ”

Arttu Rintasen No registration has been applied for from the Finnish Heraldic Society for the coat of arms collection of the Helsinki districts designed by Helsinki.

“The district does not have its own administrative machinery. The application should come from the city government or council, and no such has been received. Of course, the district association, for example, could apply for registration of the coat of arms, ”says Eskola.

“Joining the register has no legal effect. We only guarantee that we will not take a picture in our register that is too close to another. ”

Of course, coat of arms can be used without registration. Rintanen said in an HS story over the weekend that he hoped to see the coats of arms he was planning for a wide range of uses: district districts could use them in their documents and websites, or they could make souvenirs such as mugs or shirts.