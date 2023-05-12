HS Helsinki | Isosaari’s ticket reform was canceled after an avalanche of feedback

You can also get to Isosaari this summer without buying lunch and a guided tour.

To Isosaari the tickets of the departing ferry do not change as planned.

HS reports in April travel to the island is changing. In the change, ferry tickets alone would have been abandoned and replaced by a package costing 49 euros, which would include a ferry ride, a pea soup lunch, a guided tour and a sauna.

However, the reform will not be implemented, says the CEO of FRS Finland, which operates the transport Tomi Ståhlberg.

This summer, the ticket will cost 24 euros, and it usually includes a boat ride and sauna. Those who want a guide or lunch must buy them separately.

Ståhlberg says that the cancellation of the reform is due to a lot of feedback and public discussion.

“We had to rethink that thing.”

Ståhlberg also received feedback from regular visitors to the island, who do not want to pay for a guided tour every time.

For example, Helsingin Sanomat’s opinion section published a review criticizing the reform writing.

Reformation has also been discussed on social media. According to Ståhlberg, some of the interlocutors did not see the package as a new kind of product, but only as an increase in the price of the ferry trip.

“That’s when the conversation went off the rails.”

On social media, Ståhlberg has seen the island allegedly maintained by Metsähallitus and the city, among others.

However, FRS Finland is responsible for the island’s operations, and the company does not receive subsidies from, for example, the city, says Ståhlberg.

“We even manage the wastewater treatment plant ourselves.”

Feedback therefore, it was decided to cancel the ticket reform and return to the old model, where each visitor can individually choose and buy the services they want.

“However, this does not mean a return to mass tourism,” Ståhlberg points out.

Traffic volumes are to be kept at the planned level, i.e. lower than in previous years. Guidance is also organized less often than before.

You can also visit the island with your own boat.