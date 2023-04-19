HS Helsinki | Is this the most luxurious birdhouse in Helsinki?

The set designers Paula Viitanen Aldazosa and Marko Miettinen built and installed an apartment building on the roof of the National Theater.

The most loyal group of visitors to the National Theater got their own flock when the two-story birdhouse was raised to the roof.

Penthouse on top of a historic landmark building. The hum of the theater and the views over Kaisaniemi Park – even for free.

The birdhouse rising to the roof of the National Theater offers all of these. Because we are at the theater, the loft is named the Third Loft.

The nest is made by hand, and the model has been sought from foreign bird watchers.

A total of nearly twenty nests can fit in the nest. The picture shows the upper living floor.

Pönttö, which the people of the theater playfully call a hotel, was built in the stage studio in Tattariharju. Responsible stage master Kari Saviranta designed the deck, Paula Viitanen Aldazosa made the wooden parts and Marko Miettinen the metal stand supporting the butt.

The two-story Lintukoto was slowly completed along with other works. It’s still not about any sloppy, rough-and-tumble project, but the structure has been made professionally.

Tuesday there is a strong wind on the roof. The installation was actually supposed to be done already last week, but then the wind was even stronger, so the day had to be changed.

The National Theater is under renovation, so the area is officially construction land. Therefore, those who install the birdhouse, and also those who observe the installation, must wear protective equipment including shoes and glasses, and sign that they agree to the safety instructions. The entire delivery is filmed with the site’s surveillance camera.

In the end, there are ten people working on the installation. A couple installs, a few give advice if necessary and the rest observe.

Job starts by placing the metal base on the wooden base. Next, a two-meter pipe rises to the site, on which the wooden birdhouse is lowered.

“This is the first layer,” Viitanen Aldazosa explains as he lifts the hexagonal piece around the pipe.

The second floor could still go without a ladder, but then they are already needed. Fortunately, there are enough people there that additional ladders can be arranged quickly.

On top of the two actual living floors, there will be an intermediate roof, then the actual roof.

Miettinen and Viitanen Aldazosa aim for a suitable installation angle. Spectators follow closely and seagulls screech in the background.

The stilt structure is more than two meters high, so the lifting work on the windy roof had to be done especially carefully.

In order to prevent heartbreaking horrors from happening, the structure must be accurately supported. Closer to one hundred kilos of tile is placed in each corner of the support.

“If you could get as few scratches as possible”, Viitanen Aldazosa asks the tile bearers.

Stage managers think about big entities in their work. Compared to them, one birdhouse, even if it is an apartment building, is a small project. It still matters.

Pönttö is installed on the roof as a home for the birds. In connection with the renovation, birds’ nests were found in the ventilation openings, which could not be left in place for reasons of hygiene.

However, the National Theater did not want to abandon the bird people. The Pönttö project has been a refreshing change for its creators, and the number of participants in the installation process is even comically large, but the matter is actually serious.

Basically, it’s about how we treat nature and who has the right to be on the city’s parade ground. Value choices.

Viitanen Aldazosa is still screwing the holder in place. Cellphone cameras are pointing towards the bar.

“The place of the bristles”, the audience says.

“Hats off.”

Everyone laughs a little, there is a feeling of celebration in the air.

The whole beauty was still attached to the roof’s safety clip with a load sheet. At the end, even the installers had time to rejoice at the results of their work.

When the finishing touches, anti-rust paint and fixing have been completed, the most exciting phase of the project follows.

“Now we just have to wait to see if someone qualifies,” says Viitanen Aldazosa.