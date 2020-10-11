HS Helsinki Is this Helsinki’s most special hotel suite? Hotels compete for customers with a wide variety of themed rooms

In the Helsinki metropolitan area, you can sleep in a stroke suite, in Remu Aaltonen’s rock room or even surrounded by owls and bamboos. The hotel’s theme rooms have been designed by renowned musicians, artists and designers.

Hotels in the 21st century have invested more and more in themed rooms aimed at differentiating themselves from the masses. They also attract a new kind of customer base.

The Radisson Blu Aleksanteri Hotel in Punavuori, Helsinki, has a Rock ‘n’ Rose suite decorated by a musician. Remu Aaltonen. The sprawlingly decorated room features an Elvis pinball machine, musical instruments and gold records.

The opposite of the rock room is the stroke suite Room 105, which can be found at the Original Sokos Hotel Vantaa in Tikkurila. You can stay there, for example, at the end of a gig at the Tulisuudelma restaurant.

Helsinki In Ruoholahti, the Radisson Blu Seaside Hotel has rooms focused on movies.

“We call them lifestyle rooms. We started investing in them in connection with the renovation completed in 2017, ”says the hotel manager Markus Peura.

The movie rooms do not have a cinematic décor, but you can lie in bed and watch your favorite series or movies on the big screen. The electric bed can be adjusted so that the viewing position is comfortable. You can also order a movie from the room. According to Deer, the sound reproduction is almost at the cinema level.

“In the rooms, you can take advantage of your own digital content and streaming services, such as watching Netflix series. The wall has a large, two-meter-wide screen on which programs are projected with a video cannon. ”

The Radisson Blu Seaside Hotel’s movie room has a video cannon and a screen.­

Hotel Seaside has six double cinema rooms. They can also play PlayStation games, as the rooms have PS4 consoles. You can bring your own games or borrow games from reception.

According to the deer, the movie rooms originated when the hotel considered how to serve staycation guests. Staycation is a global phenomenon where people come to spend a holiday weekend in their hometown or a neighboring city hotel.

“We found that the room, bed and TV alone were no longer enough for guests. More is required of Staycation holidays, ”says Peura.

According to the deer, movie rooms have also been popular with business travelers, among others.

Helsinki in the center The color scheme of the eighth floor of the Original Sokos Hotel President is gray. Musician Petri Alangon meditative ambient music created by him plays quietly through the speakers. The name of the floor is Silence. It is well suited to the top floor theme of the hotel, where street noise is furthest away.

Rooms on the Silence Floor have rugs with a cube image.

“Kuutti fits north. Rug is also a very Finnish wall decoration, and they are less often seen in hotels, ”says the director of Hotel President. Hannele Laurila.

Hotel President Hannele Laurila in her favorite room in Satumetsä.­

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the President renewed his interior in 2016. Finnishness was chosen as a theme almost naturally.

“With the reform, we set out to think about local themes, but we didn’t really figure out what would be characteristic of Helsinki. In the provincial centers, locality is somehow more naturally present. Therefore, we wanted to take Finnish as the theme. And our hotel is next to large Finnish institutions, and Parliament is right next door, ”says Laurila.

The new themes of the President were designed by Ivana Helsinki Paola Suhonen.

“He set out to think about themes through opposites. The seasons are very opposite to each other. In addition, Finns are very international, but at the same time a kind of forest Finnishness is still present, ”Laurila said.

In the President each floor has its own theme. The theme of the top floor is silence, the next floor is about the interior. There, the music is dramatic, the wallpapers are printed with a familiar salmiakki pattern from Jussi shirts, and there are icebreakers in the rugs. The fairytale forest floor, on the other hand, has owls and bamboos, while the Winter Storm floor has reindeer and skiers.

According to Laurila, the most popular floor of the hotel is Midsummer, and it has a relaxed summer atmosphere.

“There are big mosquitoes in the rugs in the Midsummer rooms. Not everyone has liked them. We have assured them that they will not sting, and mosquitoes belong to Finnish midsummer, ”says Laurila and laughs.

The original Sokos Hotel President’s Midsummer rooms have a mosquito.­

Espoo Located in Hanasaari, the hotel has chosen Nordic nature and design as its theme. The rooms feature a wealth of Scandinavian art.

“In both room types, there are many works by Finnish and Swedish artists who made their breakthroughs in the 1970s, both performing and non-performing,” says the hotel manager. Kai Mattsson.

“The works in the rooms belong to the Hanasaari art collection, which was acquired with a monetary gift granted separately for this purpose by the Swedish state. Art acquisitions were led by an art historian Bengt von Bonsdorff. ”

Rooms at Hotel Hanasaari are the work of local designers. Some rooms have Wind and Stone to War designed, in turn, by an interior designer Jukka Halminen vision results.

“It’s noteworthy that the beds in the Sotamaa rooms are set up in front of the window, meaning you watch the sea view and not the TV,” says Mattsson.

Designed by Tuuli and Kivi Sotamaa, the rooms offer a sea view from the bed.­

In the world there are soundproofed rooms for snorers and families with children. In Lapland you can watch the northern lights from the hotel room, in Helsinki you can stay in the former prison cell in Katajanokka. Many Finnish hotels have focused on Finnish design and art. GLO Hotels has made Marimekko rooms a pop up event.

Artists have often been involved in the interior design of the hotel’s themed rooms. Perhaps the best example of this is Hotel Klaus K on the Boulevard. There is a visual artist Katja Tukiainen designed an art suite with pink unicorns and little girls familiar from her comics.

Also artists Riiko Sakkinen and Jani Leinonen have designed their own rooms for the hotel. The Urban Nature Room is decorated by an award-winning designer Harri Koskisen handwriting.

Katja Tukiainen designed the art suite for Hotel Klaus K.­

Hotels there have always been special rooms, but in the 21st century they have at least been marketed more prominently. Even hotels want to be individual.

“To my understanding, in the 21st century, special rooms have increased,” says Hannele Laurila, Director of Hotel President.

“In the past, a kind of hotel was made and then that concept was duplicated. Now hotels are being made more individual because there are no similar hotels in every city. ”