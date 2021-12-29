HS Helsinki Is this a beer lovers paradise? A restaurant cluster was created in the heart of Helsinki, with almost 100 beer taps in a small area

Kaisaniemi’s four beer restaurants have a total of almost a hundred beer taps and more than 700 seats. The newest newcomer, Sortavala, opened its doors in November.

Kaisaniemenkatu at the top is a sizeable concentration of beer restaurants. Within a radius of a few tens of meters, there are four exterior doors, from which you can enter to taste a total of about a hundred draft beers.

There are more than 700 seats in the four restaurants.

The oldest and largest of the restaurants is Kaisla. Next to it is Sori Taproom, which was closed for a few months this year but is open again.

Across the street from Kaisaniemenkatu is Hanahuone Juova, a joint venture of seven small breweries, and Sortavala, the newest entrant, opened at the end of November.

Although Sortavala’s 12 beer taps are dedicated to small brewery beers, the restaurant is not a beer restaurant in the true sense of the word. The bar counter also offers an extensive table setting for wines, cocktails and stronger spirits.

The interior of the restaurant is more like a trendy cocktail bar than a traditional pub. The atmosphere is accentuated by a Stage in the corner with DJ equipment and colored lights.

The diversity of the offer is explained by the fact that Sortavala also serves guests of the hotel upstairs.

“I was interested in the hotel for sale in the building. I got it purchased, so I had to think about what would happen to this space. The matter was discussed with a large group, ”says the owner Tuukka Heinäsmäki.

Heinäsmäki ended up thinking about what was next door when thinking about the business idea downstairs.

“It had a beer restaurant concentration, so I decided to take advantage of it and get synergies,” he says.

Fact Kaisla also has an entrance in the direction of Kaisaniemenkatu. Sori Taproom is located next to it. Four beer restaurants on Kaisaniemenkatu ■ Restaurant Kaisla (Vilhonkatu 4). HOK-Elanto’s restaurant was founded in 1997. There are 39 beers, a couple of bottled beers and 385 seats. ■ Sori Taproom (Vuorikatu 16). Opened in 2016. There are 24 beers, a hundred bottled beers and 70 seats. ■ Hanahuone Juova (Kaisaniemenkatu 3). Opened in May 2021. The line has 24 beer taps and a tap for cider and whiskey. There are 160 indoor seats. ■ Sortavala (Kaisaniemenkatu 3). Opened in November 2021. There are 12 beer taps, 90 bottled and canned beers and 100 customer seats.

Hotel owner decided to establish a beer place to complement the offer of other restaurants and to bring more supply and attractiveness to the bend of Kaisaniemenkatu.

“Kaisla is a chain place with a lot of foreign beers. Taproom has its own brewery products, and there are a lot of small brewery beers in the Helsinki metropolitan area, ”says Heinäsmäki.

“So we focus on provincial beers that change regularly in Hanoi. There is a huge number of small breweries behind Ring Road III, whose products are poorly available in Helsinki. ”

Tuukka Heinäsmäki is the host of Sortavala. In the background sits the restaurant’s dj Mikko Saari.

However, the recent hotel owner had no previous experience with a beer restaurant. So he invited an experienced friend in the field to give advice.

This drew attention to the wrought-iron decorations in the interior of Sortavala.

“The guy started remembering his grandfather who had been a blacksmith in Sortavala. That’s why the name Sortavala came to mind and I decided to give it a name for the restaurant, ”says Heinäsmäki.

“As a result, the restaurant has been visited by old Karelians asking where the name comes from and telling about their own roots. I have no ties to Sortavala myself, I come from Töölö. ”

In addition to beers, Sortavala offers wines, cocktails and Finnish food.

In Heinäsmäki has a long experience in the restaurant industry. He has had a staffing company and restaurants in Lappeenranta, Lohja, Riihimäki and Helsinki. In the capital, his restaurants have been Aitta and Lauluiehet.

However, Midpoint is Heinäsmäki’s first hotel. However, he has worked at a younger hotel.

“The industry is familiar through it. And a lot has been learned here through the heel, as is part of this business. ”

Pandemic times have been a challenging time to start a new business. In particular, the spread of the coronavirus self-transformation slowed down restaurants in December.

Hanahuone Juova and Sortavala are located in the same house. The door to the line is visible in the foreground.

Despite the challenges posed by Korona, Heinäsmäki has not gone from where the fence is the lowest.

In addition to the selection of drinks, Sortavala offers a specially designed list of Finnish dishes for tourists.

If the pandemic permits, audiences will be able to listen to live music at Meet the Music Club on Thursdays and Saturdays. On Fridays, the dishwasher Mikko Saari spins old seven-inch vinyl singles.

“That’s it oldies but goldies stuff, ”Saari defines his musical line.

According to Tuukka Heinäsmäki, a hybrid restaurant was consciously built in Sortavala, where it would be easy to get there and where there would be something for everyone.

“We wanted everyone to feel comfortable. That’s why, for example, the televisions were placed in two cabinets so that the sports would not disturb customers who were not interested in the matches. ”

The government decided last week that the number of bars and other restaurants whose main activity is the dispensing of alcohol will be on 28 December. from which they must stop drinking at 5 pm and close their doors at 6 pm.