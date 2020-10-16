HS Helsinki Inconsolable sight in the public toilet: Rautatientori’s toilet was full of syringes and rubbish – “Drug use has increased sharply”

There are now more drug users in Helsinki’s city toilets than before. Toilets are cleaned twice a day, but getting rid of all syringes would require a cleaning emergency.

Used syringes, empty medicine packs and cups, empty plastic bags.

Tuesday morning Helsinki resident Patrick Wikblad would have liked to go to Rautatientori’s city toilet after a walk. Opposite the door, however, was a grim sight.

This is not the first time this has happened. Nearly a year ago, Wikblad described the public toilet in Dallapén Park, which was even more messy.

Railway market city ​​toilet is a familiar trap for the project manager of the urban technology unit of the Helsinki urban environment division Ari-Pekka to Muilu.

“Drug use has increased dramatically in the city’s city toilets, and it shows this way, for example. When cleaning, the places are put in order, but if there is a group of syringes in the toilet, there is a place in that condition until the next round of maintenance, ”says Muilu.

Some experts have suggested a solution to the side effects of drug use special drug rooms. The establishment of utility rooms in the city center has also been advocated part of the city councilors.

There are 48 free city toilets in Helsinki. During the winter season they are cleaned twice a day and during the summer season from June to August three times a day.

Rautatientori’s toilet is also used by tourists in summer, as tourist buses stop at the edge of the square.­

Muilun In addition to the Rautatientori city toilet, the most problematic places are the toilets next to the Citizen’s Square, Tokoinranta and Matti Helenius Park next to the Kallio Library.

Of these, most drug injectors are typically found. According to Muilu, each toilet has a safety container for syringes, but many users leave the syringes to hang along the toilet.

Could the cleaning of these toilets be made more efficient?

“Yes, it would be possible, but I don’t know if it would be very useful. They might be in better shape for a few hours a day. If you want to keep your toilets in tiptop condition at all times, there should be a constant cleaning service, ”says Muilu.

This, in turn, would be costly for the city.

There is no cleaning service on the toilets, but the security service operates around the clock. For example, guards intervene if people stay in toilets.

Town’s city ​​toilets became free for just over five years ago by decision of the City Public Works Board. Charging or partially closing toilets at night could make it easier to keep toilets tidy, but they would in turn dilute the idea of ​​toilets.

“The point is that they are free and always available. Of course, they would stay in better condition if they were always locked, but there would be a contradiction, ”Muilu says.

According to Muilu, due to the loss of tourism, the use of certain public toilets has clearly decreased this year. It has hardly been reflected in the general level of cleanliness of the toilets, and cleaning has therefore not been reduced.