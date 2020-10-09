HS Helsinki In the trees of Katajanokka lurks an intelligent parrot, which has been tried to lure down since the summer – “The bird is very stubborn”

A collar lover who loves rock and rap has been on the run for more than two months. The stay in Katajanokka has been so sweet that I have not been interested in my own home in Ullanlinna.

You on the day the sky was beautiful blue.

One-year-old collared hawk Pip had gotten to go out with its owner Danielle Dorseyn with, the sun warmed comfortably the travel cage, and then, all of a sudden, Pip slid to freedom from a small gap in the cage.

Pip flew to the highest branches of the apple tree in the courtyard in Ullanlinna and traveled the world with new eyes. For a moment, Pip looked like it would kindly come back to its owner. But no, it decided and flew over the houses out of sight.

“I was in shock,” Dorsey repeats the events of early August.

Pippi’s getaway began on August 8th. Now the bird has been free for two months.

Pipin the original areas of occurrence of such collared eagles are central Africa south of the Sahel, as well as the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia.

Pet pets, on the other hand, have spread around the world. In the metropolises of Europe and America, collared echoes also live in freedom, as pets that end up on escape trips do well in the parks of Paris and Barcelona, ​​for example.

Typically, collared grebes are lively, curious and sociable as pets.

So is the Pip Maid.

The Green Pip is roughly the size of a ratchet.­

Danielle Dorseyn according to Pip is a smart bird that curiously follows the outside world going through large windows. In addition to watching, Pip likes dogs. Dorsey’s dog and Pip are quite a duo.

Pippi’s favorite food is Finnish fresh blueberries collected from the forest. The smartest bird is. And terribly witty.

Pip likes music, as does the owner. Old-fashioned rap and hip-hop music make Pip’s head flutter. The Rolling Stones is its favorite band. When the music on the rollers is fresh, Pip retrieves close to the audio device.

In a bird cage in his home, Pip usually just went to eat. Otherwise, the bird thrived free.­

Pipin the flight was not a terribly long distance. Or maybe it’s relative, maybe for a rat-sized bird a few miles away is a marathon trip.

It’s a great adventure anyway.

When Dorsey’s friend was walking in Katajanokka, she noticed a familiar-looking bird in the park. A friend took a picture of the collar echo and sent it to Dorsey.

“That was Pip!” Dorsey says she noticed and says she jumped in a taxi right away.

Pip had taken as his new base a quiet park in the maritime district.

There, it has thrived so well that even after two months, returning home would not be amusing. Apple trees can be found nearby, and berries can be eaten from the bushes. In addition, Pippi tastes like leaves and branches.

“ “It’s hard to catch, because Pip likes to fly and enjoys being tall anyway.”

Pipin owner Dorsey has spent hours trying to groom and lure Pippi home from Katajanokka. Dorsey has brought Pip’s favorite dishes to the scene and played Pip’s favorite music.

“But the bird is very stubborn,” Dorsey sighs.

Dorsey got the Helpparrot team to help. The team consists of four volunteers who try to catch the bird with various traps.

The team includes Jonna Tahvanainen, Henri Tahvanainen, Katriina Sevälä and Johanna Keskinen. In Pippi’s case, the volunteers living in Katajanokka have also been very helpful.

“It’s awkward to catch, because Pip likes to fly and enjoys being tall anyway,” says Jonna Tahvanainen.

Traps setting and the attention and interest it evokes in passers-by will not go unnoticed by Pip. On several occasions, Pip has frightened the operation and flew to escape, letting out loud and rocky screams.

Escape trips are often directed to Ullanlinna, near your own home. From there, however, Pip always returns to Katajanokka.

Currently, the park inhabited by Pipi is closely monitored with a game camera and regularly visited on site.

Greenish and the compact Pip would be an easy prey for many predators. Thanks to its speed, it is still alive.

“Hawk grabbed Haraka just near Pip a while ago,” says Jonna Tahvanainen.

Fortunately, the magpies in the area have adopted the collared hawk into their territory. Sometimes, according to Tahvanainen, magpies may peck at the death of an outsider.

The cold hasn’t bothered Pip yet, as it does well even at temperatures a few degrees below freezing.

“Actually, when the leaves drip and there are no more apples or berries, the catch becomes easier,” Tahvanainen hopes.

What should I do if I happen to spot a parrot outdoors free?

The Helpparrot team hopes people will report parrot findings to the team as soon as possible. In addition, the team hopes for peace of mind when parrots are caught.

Danielle Dorsey, of course, hopes her collar will return home soon.

“Feels bad. At home, Pip gets to listen to good music and eat good, nutritious food again. ”