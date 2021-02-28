HS Helsinki In the middle of Kaivopuisto is a building that many Helsinki residents don’t know anything about – Father Jean Claude protects a carefully preserved relic there

On the edge of Kaivopuisto is the Catholic Cathedral of St. Henry. A significant proportion of parishioners have an immigrant background. One of them is Jean Claude Kabeza, the father who piloted the congregation.

Well Park the red-brick St. Henry’s Cathedral next door is undeniably beautiful. It is not very impressive alongside many European cathedrals, but in the Helsinki cityscape, the neo-Gothic building stands out.

The exterior walls are decorated with statues of St. Henry, St. Peter and St. Paul.