HS Helsinki | In the center of Helsinki, a moment ago, you couldn’t see further than a hundred meters

At the Kaisaniemi weather station, the visibility was already so bad at midday that you couldn’t see further than a hundred meters, according to data from the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

in Helsinki heavy snowfall has continued on Tuesday, reducing visibility considerably.

For comparison, on Tuesday at eleven o’clock the visibility was 9.5 kilometers.

At the Kumpula measuring station, the situation was a little better: there the visibility was around 500 meters in half a day. Even this is still classified as very poor visibility.

Snowfall is expected to continue in Helsinki for several more hours.

Deafening snowfall is expected in the capital region until the evening, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Pinja Rauhamäki.

Snowfall causes poor visibility, which, however, according to Rauhamäki, varies a lot depending on the time of day and location.

For example, in Kumpula, visibility rose to 6.8 kilometers between 12 and 1 p.m. for a while and then dropped again to around 600 meters.

“Now you should be especially careful in traffic, because visibility can be very poor in places,” says Rauhamäki.

Visibility means the distance at which the dark object can still be separated from the background. It is affected by fog, rain and small particles in the atmosphere, From Foreca’s website will survive.

Good visibility can be tens of kilometers, while bad visibility is a few hundred meters or even less.

