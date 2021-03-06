HS Helsinki In the beginning of the 20th century, “Mr. Müller” lived in Veräjämäki, about which no one knew anything – the truth about the communist leader was only revealed later in newspaper photos.

In the last century, a wide range of activists and revolutionaries hid in Oulunkylä. According to the story, Tapio Rautavaara’s mother sewed a button on Lenin’s braid.

In Veräjämäki has a special history as a refuge for refugees. Communist leaders have stayed there VI Lenin and Lev Trotsky as well as the author who participated in the revolution Friedebert Tuglas. Also the former president of Estonia Lennart Meri has lived in Veräjämäki.

At the beginning of the 20th century, Veräjämäki was a central part of Oulunkylä, as the main road leading to the villa town passed through Veräjämäki.

“Many activists lived in Oulunkylä. It was a good place to hide because it was secluded, but still close to Helsinki. There was a station in Oulunkylä, from where you could quickly reach both Helsinki and St. Petersburg by train, ”says a person familiar with the history of Oulunkylä. Heikki K. Järvinen.

Järvinen has served as pastor of Oulunkylä and chairman of the Oulunkylä Society. He also chaired the history committee that published the book Vibrant Idyll – Oulunkylä and the people of Oulunkylä.

Järvinen has promised to present the places in Veräjämäki where the Russians hid in exile.

First Järvinen shows a yellow two-storey wooden house at the beginning of Pikkukoskentien. Lennart Meri, who was later known as the President of Estonia, once lived there. A reporter from YLE lived in the Yellow House Oke Jokinenwho was familiar with the Sea. Jokinen was a great friend of Estonia and the first journalist to make radio reports on Estonia in the 1950s.

In 1958, Jokinen traveled to Estonia. The task given by the supervisor was clear: to convey a truthful picture of Soviet Estonia. There was no ferry connection to Estonia, so Jokinen traveled to Tallinn by train via Leningrad. On that trip, he became acquainted with the Sea, which was then a reporter for Estonian radio.

“The sea received me in Tallinn and we shook hands. That handshake turned into a lifelong friendship, ”Jokinen says in his radio listening, which can be found in Yle’s Living Archive.

Kaius Kotkas and Carol Zhang now live in the house where Lennart Meri recently stayed.­

Oke Jokinen the yellow house is inhabited today Kaius Kotkas his wife Carol Zhangin with. They bought the house from Jokisilla in 2001. According to Kotkas, it is great to live in a house with some kind of story. It is known that Meri lived in the house for some time when in Soviet Estonia the land started to burn underfoot.

“Oke Jokinen and Meri had some kind of information exchange during the Soviet Union. Jokinen was also an avid radio amateur. He had a radio room in the attic where he kept in touch abroad, ”Kotkas knows.

During his trip to Estonia, Oke Jokinen also got to know the author Friedebert Tuglas, who spoke fluent Finnish and translated Finnish classics into Estonian. Juhani Ahosta Aleksis Kiveen. Tuglas’ language skills date back to 1906–1917, when Tuglas spent time in Finland as a political refugee. He had participated in the Russian Revolution of 1905 and was then an unwanted person in Russia.

Järvinen stops on Jokiniementie in front of a handsome Art Nouveau house, which stands almost at the highest point of Veräjämäki.

“In that Ålander house, Tuglas lived. There used to be another house on the site of the house, where Tuglas also had time to live for a while. The house burned down in 1908, and in that fire the writings of Tuglas were destroyed. This Art Nouveau house was built to replace the old one in 1910. ”

House belonged to the master of clothing Fredrik Ålanderille. A secret door led from the dining room to the basement, from which Tuglas could hide if necessary. Tuglas befriended the son of the family, Freka Ålanderin, with. The house became the center of the Oulunkylä artists’ community, which was visited by, among others, a poet living next door. Larin-Kyösti, author Eino Leino and the composer Yrjö Kilpinen.

Oke Jokinen interviewed Tuglas in Estonia in 1958, when Tuglas recalled his time decades ago in Veräjämäki.

“I still remember the surroundings of Oulunkylä very well. I remember the high cliff on the banks of the Vantaa River. The autumns in Oulunkylä were unusually beautiful, I walked a lot in the woods, ”Tuglas said in an interview.

Tuglas said he ended up at Ålander’s house by accident.

“An Estonian refugee lived there, and that’s why I moved there too.”

In 1986 The Finnish Writers’ Association, the Tuglas Society and the Oulunkylä Society attached a plaque to the wall of the house, which says that Tuglas lived in the house.

A plaque on the wall of Ålander’s house.­

At the beginning of the last century, a wide variety of activists lived in Oulunkylä. In Veräjämäki, along the current Pikkukoskentie, there was a shooting range where the Governor-General Nikolai Bobrikov shot Eugen Schauman went to practice.

In the first years of the 20th century, Schauman was the treasurer of the Finnish Hunting Association, which maintained the shooting range. On behalf of the association, he procured Winchester rifles from America, which he distributed to his activist brothers.

One Oulu resident activist was Albert Collan, who also planned to assassinate Bobrikov. He built bombs in his workshop and, in a test sense, detonated at least one barn in Oulunkylä. His goal was to kill Bobrikov with a bomb on Tähtitorninmäki, but the plans were watered down when the governor general did not arrive.

Collan’s plans were revealed and he ended up in Peter and Paul’s fortress as a prisoner. He ended in the 1918 Civil War. Collan walked in Oulunkylä towards the bridge over the Vantaanjoki river. He did not detect the bridge guarded by the German in good time, when the soldier shot Collan.

Walking tour finally, Heikki K. Järvinen will stand in front of the terraced houses in Ylängöntie.

“At the site of these townhouses in the early 20th century was Villa Havulinna, where Lenin and Trotsky lived. Winstén’s siblings kept a boarding house in the villa, which was intended primarily for Swedish-speaking students. Villa Havulinna was demolished in the 1970s, ”says Järvinen.

Heikki K. Järvinen in front of the terraced houses in Ylängöntie. At one time there was Villa Havulinna, where Lenin and Trotsky hid.­

There are many stories about Lenin in Oulunkylä. According to one story, he was a “nice and calm man,” even though no one knew the man was Lenin. The man lived in Villa Havulinna under the name of Dr. Müller. Singing legend Tapio Rautavaara the mother is told to sew a detached button into Lenin’s cry.

“There are probably more stories than the truth,” Järvinen laughs.

It is known that Lenin lived in Finland from 1907 to 1917 at many addresses. He probably visited the Veräjämäki boarding house twice. The first time in 1907 and the second time later in the 1910s. Also Lenin’s wife Nadezhda Krupskaya sometimes visited the full care of the girls of Winstén. Similarly, their comrade Lev Trotsky stayed in Veräjämäki for a couple of weeks.

Winstén’s siblings said they only later identified communist leaders based on newspaper images. According to a legend, in connection with the subsequent renovations of Villa Havulinna, a secret room was found there, which contained Lenin’s belongings: a turkey, a typewriter, newspapers, a gramophone and records. The goods were destroyed.

Sources: Yle Living Archive, Green Idyll – Oulunkylä and Oulunkylä residents, Eino I. Parmanen: Battle Books