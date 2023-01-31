HS Helsinki | In the basement of Käpyläinen’s Alepa lies a rarity coveted by collectors

In the basement of Käpylä, there are pinball machines coveted by collectors, for which large sums of money are paid. As a private collection, the hall is startling, no matter what you compare it to.

Helsinki Alepa’s house, located in an idyllic wooden house area in Käpylä, hides a special feature in its basement that few people know about.

The handsome tree-lined facade along Pohjolankatu reveals nothing. When you pass the store and go around to the back yard, you will find stairs so steep that it is appropriate to warn about them on a sign.

The only hint of what’s to come is a simple black and white logo with three rectangles in the roof structure above the stairs. Like three hockey pucks inside a circle.

At the bottom of the stairs is a white door that leads to a dimly lit basement. When you enter the door, it becomes clear that this is not just any basement: about 60 pinball machines in neat rows await the visitor.

A visit to the pinball cellar in Alepa’s backyard does not attract much attention.

The name of the place is Flipperikellari. Dressed in a black hoodie and blue jeans Arsi Rosengren to welcome guests. By day, Rosengren works as the CFO of a mobile game company, but in his spare time he focuses on his passion: man-tall and equally heavy game wheels that flash, flash, clink and rattle.

There are machines for many tastes in Flipperikellari. The themes are wide ranging: AC/DC, Indiana Jones, Judge Dredd, Austin Powers, Batman, Dirty Harry, Godzilla, Dracula, Secret Folders…

“Last week I was praising some machine over there that it was a joke, this is one of the best. One regular visitor replied that that’s what you say about all machines,” says Rosengren.

Among them are also real rarities, which Rosengren has promised to present.

Pinball cellar originated from the idea of ​​a group of four friends. In the summer of 2020, Rosengren was playing pinball in his friend’s garage when he noticed a building company’s announcement on Facebook about a basement space for rent. Previously, a carpentry shop operated in the basement.

Pinball machines are large devices that require space to store. Rosengren’s friend had more than 15 machines in his garage, while another friend kept his pinball machines in storage. Rosengren himself kept a few of his pinball machines at his workplace.

The lack of space was a problem, and the decision to establish Flipperikellar was made quickly. The former carpentry workshop became a “home” for the foursome, where they play and restore pinball machines.

“From the beginning, the goal was also to bring pinball machines for the public to play.”

The doors were opened to the public in June 2021. Since then, Flipperikellari has been open to the public almost every Thursday. With the admission fee, you can play the machines all evening, so no coins are needed.

The pinball cellar does not aim to make a profit, but the entrance fee income is used to pay the rent and to renovate the pinball machines.

There are a dozen similar pinball arcades in Finland, but according to Rosengren, no one has as many machines: there are currently around 60 pinball machines in operation, and more than ten are waiting for renovation. In other words, the pinball cellar is the largest pinball hall in Finland.

Then it’s time to stop talking and go to the Star Trek-themed pinball machine. Rosengren plans to show how the pinball wizard plays the game.

“Keep the ball on the field and shoot where it moves,” Rosengren sums up the idea of ​​pinball

Pull from the “plunger”, i.e. the ball shooter, and the spring spins the steel ball into play. The ball rises to the top, from where it starts falling towards the bottom of the game.

Depending on the pinball model and theme, the game platform and “tasks” can vary a lot, but the basic idea is simple: the goal is to keep the ball in the game for as long as possible. This is done by throwing it back towards the top of the field with two paddles that are moved from knobs on the sides of the machine.

“There are two main rules in the game. Keep the ball on the field and shoot where it flashes. You can get really far with that,” says Rosengren.

Focused on the game, Rosengren doesn’t say a word, but his body language says a lot. The legs move like a boxer. Sometimes he also shakes the machine aggressively from the side. Is pinball pushing allowed?

“It’s allowed if not even mandatory.”

With a well-timed push, you can try to save the ball back into play when it threatens to roll towards the bottom from the sides of the playing field. However, you shouldn’t swing too hard, because the machines go “tilt”: the paddles stop working for a while, and then nothing can be done to save the ball.

Rosengren has gained a reputation for his “footwork” while playing pinball.

Particular the pinball is from 1993. It is Rosengren’s first own machine. He says that he already played pinball as a child at the turn of the 1970s and 80s, but as an adult the hobby faded at the same pace as pinball machines became rare in service stations, bars and arcades.

Rosengren got excited about pinball machines again in January 2017, when his friend called and told him that a Star Trek-themed pinball machine was now for sale in Pakila, Helsinki. The men went to see the device in another hobbyist’s basement and decided to buy it for half. At the same time, the seller hinted that there would be a pinball tournament in Mikkeli in the same month.

Rosengren went to Mikkeli and was captivated by the atmosphere of the Games. Since then, he has been actively attending competitions and getting to know Finnish pinball enthusiasts at the same time. The other founders of Flipperikellar were also found in this group.

Most of the machines at the place have been bought from other enthusiasts in Finland, but especially new machines are also ordered from abroad. The newest arrivals arrived in the basement last week.

The basement has pinball machines from six decades: the oldest devices are from the 1970s, the newest from 2021. One of the rarities of the basement can be found near the far corner. Even from a distance, you can make out the familiar figure of a boxer waving his gloves towards the sky.

A close-up of the playing field under glass.

Machine was made in the USA in 1982. Under the glass, the playing field is dominated by red, white and blue, not forgetting the stars.

The large stick letters on the back board light up one by one and form the word ROCKY. In their background, a cartoon is fanning out Sylvester Stallonewho played boxer Rocky Balboa in the blockbuster film franchise he wrote.

What makes this machine one of Pinperikelar’s rarest?

Rosengren doesn’t have a full warranty, but it might be the only piece of this device in Finland.

“These don’t seem to move in the world either.”

The Rocky pinball machine was acquired in the basement from another hobbyist. One of the special features of this device is that two pairs of paddles form two small subgame fields. Rosengren says that a similar pinball machine was sold at an auction in the United States and the price was “a five-digit number starting with one”.

According to Rosengren, the price of old pinball machines usually starts at around one thousand euros. Pinball machines are still being manufactured, and the price of new machines is currently upwards of 8,000 euros.

So it can be safely stated that it is a very valuable cellar. However, Rosengren doesn’t want to talk about the amount of money spent on the hobby, because he doesn’t think it’s the most interesting aspect of the pinball hobby.

“Hobbies cost what they cost. We invest as interesting machines come on the market.”

Amassing a collection is not exactly easy. Even six months ago, when someone put a pinball machine up for sale, the machine was sold in 15 minutes at best, says Rosengren. Now inflation has curbed the desire to buy, but still everything, the pinball boom has made the machines into sought-after treasures.

New machines are acquired for the pinball cellar when suitable ones come on the market. However, pinball machines are bulky devices, and the next thing that threatens is a lack of space.

Pinball machines the renaissance has started in the last five years, Rosengren estimates. There are “hundreds” of active pinball enthusiasts in Finland, but pinball is now even more appealing to laymen.

This is reflected in the number of visitors to Flipperikellar. Pinperikellari has deliberately kept a low profile so that customers do not have to queue for the machines.

“Last Thursday, there were maybe 50 people, and everyone was able to play just fine. You can’t set any pre-registration, because people should be able to play spontaneously if they feel like it.”

The pinball cellar is also reserved for private events. Along with the traditional little Christmases and birthdays, Rosengren has also witnessed rarer occasions – for example, the rock band Reckless Love music video descriptions.

Daylight it feels a little brighter when you leave behind the darkness of the basement and close the door behind you.

When going up the steep stairs in Alepa’s backyard, you also notice the Flipperikellar logo. In it, you can see the paddles of a pinball machine – or the steep stairs, which by going down you get to a place where you easily lose track of time. That’s what can happen when you focus on man-sized devices that the steel ball makes flash, flash, clink and rattle.