HS Helsinki In the afternoon, 23 degrees Celsius are expected in Helsinki, the chance of rain is low

In the afternoon Helsinki is expected to have slightly warmer weather than yesterday.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute predicts that at three o’clock the temperature will be 23 degrees Celsius, compared to 22 degrees yesterday at the same time. Due to wind or humidity, the temperature feels warmer. The highest temperature of the day is 23 degrees and the lowest 18 degrees, the weather forecast estimates.

The wind is moderate. The day is rainless or mostly rainless.

See the rain radar image for more information on rainfall.

The text has been produced programmatically on the basis of data from the Finnish Meteorological Institute.