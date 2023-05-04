HS Helsinki | In such an armored car, Zelenskyi arrived at the Presidential Palace

The car that carried President Zelensky on Wednesday’s surprise visit protects its occupants from ammunition and poison gas.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi arrived on Wednesday for a surprise visit to Finland and the Presidential Palace. The visit quickly turned into a media spectacle that lasted all day, with flying helicopters and closed streets.

Throughout the day, HS received tips about various car networks in which Zelensky allegedly traveled. There were several dark cars in traffic, so that the security of the President of Ukraine could be guaranteed as well as possible. This is typically how it is done for high-profile state visits in other countries as well.

In the end, the car in which Volodymyr Zelenskyi was traveling was caught on the photographers’ cameras in front of the Market Square. HS found out what kind of car it is.

The car the registration information shows that Zelenskyi was traveling in an Audi A8 L armored car.

The car is in the name of the Police Board, and its owner is the Helsinki Police Department. The car was put into use in autumn 2017.

The Helsinki Police Department recently did not comment further on the details of the car that transported Zelensky, but similar armored vehicles have been presented in plenty of car-related magazines and articles over the years.

For example, in 2018 Iltalehti characterized Audi as a “real ministerial car”. According to the magazine, the most luxurious seat in the car is the right-hand rear seat, because it is “suitable for business leaders as well as ministers”.

Zelenskyi got out of the right rear door of the car in front of the Presidential Palace.

Zelenskyi traveled to the Presidential Palace in the right rear seat of the Audi, which is characterized as the more luxurious seat of the model.

In the year 2011 on the other hand Auto Bild -auto magazine presented the safety features of the then newest A8 armored car. The L model is slightly longer than the standard A8 model.

According to Auto Bild, the car has, among other things, a fire extinguishing system, bullet-proof window glasses and the ability to communicate outside the car without opening the doors or windows. In addition, the vehicle can be sealed airtight. For that, it has an internal oxygen system.

The increased safety is also reflected in the vehicle’s weight and material choices.

In the year 2014 Evening newspaper presented a newer model of the same Audi. The car’s selection of safety features includes, for example, an emergency exit, a heavily protected communication unit and rims that can drive at a speed of 80 kilometers per hour even without rubber tires.

Audi A8 the features protect passengers from, among other things, handgun bullets, explosives, poison gas and hijackings.

However, the exact security details about the armored cars are not revealed – for security reasons. And the Helsinki Police Department didn’t want to describe them in more detail on Wednesday either.

At least the latest Audi A8 models have features that increase comfort in addition to safety. You can get a massage chair and a cooler in the back seat. A massaging footrest can even be added to the 2021 model year A8 cars.

There is no information about the accessories of the car used by Zelenskyi.