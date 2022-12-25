HS Helsinki | In Mellunmäki, there is a cool roommate for young people – There we will think about why adults woke up to the electricity crisis only now

The young people living in a shared apartment in Mellunmäki lived almost textbook-like when it came to saving electricity even before the energy crisis. It is clear to them that the middle-class standard of living must be compromised in order to slow down climate change.

Helsinki When you enter the apartment building in Mellunmäki, the view is like something from a Christmas movie. The hallway and living room are decorated with atmospheric seasonal lights, and almost every window has an illuminated poinsettia.

In the midst of the energy crisis, one cannot avoid thinking about how much electricity the lights consume. One of the residents, 20 years old Unna Ikonen know how to tell that not much.

“We have monitored the electricity consumption online, and the Christmas lights are hardly visible at all,” he says.

When talking about “us”, Ikonen refers to his roommates, also 20-year-olds Pauliina Isokotamäki, Ruu Allose mixed Rosanna Heinonen.

They live in a rented 112-square-meter apartment in Mellunmäki, where everyone has their own room. The friends met in high school in Tampere and decided to move to Helsinki together when they started their university studies here in the fall.

Now they have promised to open up about their electricity consumption and the thoughts raised by the energy crisis. In the electronic discussion, young people and students have so far been conspicuous by their absence.

Most of the savings tips are aimed at middle-class detached house dwellers. Consumers should, for example lower the interior temperature of the apartment, do laundry at night and sauna less.

However, it is often difficult to influence the temperature in an apartment building, doing laundry at night can disturb the neighbors, and not all apartments even have a sauna. On the other hand, the electricity consumption of apartment building residents is very low compared to, for example, those living in electrically heated detached houses.

This is also the case with Mellunmäki roommates. Last week, for example, they used about five kilowatt hours of electricity per day.

On an annual basis, this would mean approximately 1,825 kilowatt hours, when electricity is used in a single-family house heated by electricity may wear out quickly over 20,000 kilowatt hours per year.

Unna Ikonen monitors her household’s electricity consumption on the electricity company’s website.

In general, electricity is consumed around 5 kilowatt hours per day. On Tuesday, the friends cooked a Christmas meal together in the oven, when consumption immediately spiked.

Influence it seems that the guys live almost textbook-like when it comes to saving electricity.

And during the energy crisis, they didn’t even have to pay attention to the matter, when the lifestyle was already frugal. Laundry is rarely washed, water is not wasted and there is no sauna or car.

The biggest consumer of electricity is the dishwasher, whose consumption spikes can be seen clearly from the monitor. However, that is often only turned on late at night.

“We have been aware of climate change and the need to save energy. That’s why consumption has already been low, and the current situation doesn’t affect us terribly,” says Allonen.

The roommates are also in a good position in that they still have an affordable electricity contract signed in the spring that will continue at least through the winter. The basic payment is 3.5 euros per month and a kilowatt hour costs only 5.69 cents.

Although the expensive electricity prices do not directly affect them, the crisis winter and the general world situation are often a topic of conversation at the breakfast table.

“Of course, the situation is worrying when, for example, parents’ electricity bills are already really high. The situation is also unfair in the sense that not everyone is able to save electricity in the same way,” Heinonen reflects.

Word injustice is repeated several times in the conversation in the living room of the Mellunmäki apartment.

Young people criticize, for example the government’s decision provide support for electricity bills if it cannot be allocated to those who need support the most, but those with good incomes also benefit from it.

“The low-income should definitely be prioritized,” says Ikonen.

“It’s funny anyway that suddenly hundreds of millions of money can be found for electricity subsidies, but not for things important to young people, such as mental health or education,” says Isokotamäki.

They also pondered why it is only now that people have been awakened to properly instructing people on how to save energy. It has long been clear to young people that the current, middle-class lifestyle will probably have to be compromised in order to slow down climate change.

“It seems that everyone is being pushed into a certain lifestyle, which is not sustainable at all in the long term,” says Allonen.

In a four-person household, the biggest consumer of electricity is the dishwasher. Pauliina Isokotamäki says that it is often only turned on last in the evening.

Although the foursome’s situation in terms of electricity bills is relatively good, talk of the energy crisis has further increased uncertainty about their own future.

They have already experienced the corona pandemic and high school distance learning, which partially put social life on hold. The pandemic has been followed by inflation, which has caused friends to be horrified by the price tags at the grocery store and to stop buying, for example, cucumbers altogether.

“Planning the future is quite difficult in this situation. Sometimes I would like to stop reading the news altogether,” says Heinonen.

The increase in public transport prices also worries young people. At the turn of the year, monthly tickets for the Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) will be made record increaseswhich, even in the light of the energy crisis, does not make sense to the friends.

“It is absurd that public transport is made more difficult to reach. Here, too, I think a certain middle-classness and car-centricity can be seen,” says Allonen.

Friends have been very happy in the middle of the crisis to live in a room together.

The way of life can be seen as tangible savings in rent and electricity bills. According to Allonen, roommates also provide great security in difficult times.

“I’m really grateful for this community, even though it’s typical in Finnish culture to try to manage alone even in crises,” he says.

From the beginning of the week, the friends spent Christmas together before heading to their families in the Tampere region for Christmas.

In general, they use the oven very rarely. However, when preparing a joint Christmas meal, it was allowed to be on all day, even though the electricity consumption immediately spiked.

The friends recommend rooming to everyone, because it not only provides security but also financial savings.

