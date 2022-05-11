HS Helsinki In a prominent place, a secluded apartment building breaks into a place where pizza parcels are irrelevant – “We live in a closely guarded area”

In the middle of the Koskela depot area is a yellow residential apartment building, which can be occupied only by a few and selected people.

Koskelan inside the depot area, tightly behind the fences, a house painted yellow sticks out.

Seen from the air, a slice-shaped house has at some point come to be called Ananastalo.

Ananastalo is in the middle of the depot area in an aerial view from 1970.

The house has seven floors, it is curved in shape and only a few and selected people have anything inside it.

There is one important condition for the residents of the house: they must work for Pääkaupunkiseudun linniliikenne oy, ie the former Helsinki City Transport Authority (HKL).

Now Ananastalo residents waiting in the yard Johanna Nyyssönen and Kai Mieltywho have promised to be guides. Nyyssönen, who works as a technical property manager, has lived in Ananastalo for a couple of years. Mielty, a subway train driver, moved into the house in 2016.

When Planning for the Koskela depot area began in 1949, and an area between Valtimontie, Koskelantie and Kustaa Vaasa Road was reserved for this purpose. The site was located mainly on arable land and forest.

Architects prepare the overall plan of the Koskela depot area and the architectural plans of the buildings Woldemar Baeckman and Hugo Harmia. The couple had previously designed the main building of the Helsinki School of Economics in Töölö.

Tram and bus halls of the City of Helsinki Transport Authority in Koskela. In the middle of the staff residential building and canteen. The picture is from 1953.

The halls in the depot area were specially designed to accommodate 130-180 trams and 150 buses. In addition to these, maintenance facilities, a track department repair shop and an office, canteen and residential building were built in the area.

Some of the buildings were completed as early as 1951, the last a couple of years later.

From the beginning, Ananastalo was home to bus drivers, tram drivers and other staff. On the second floor of the building there was a long canteen for area workers.

Now the canteen is quiet. The electronics department has been operating in the premises for several years.

Employees of the Koskela depot on a coffee break in January 1957.

Old the elevator is moving towards the seventh floor.

There’s Kai Mielty’s one-bedroom apartment, which he has promised to introduce. Opposite is Miss Pätkis, a dark-haired cat.

In the apartment, Mielly looks like a bachelor’s box in her own words. The curtains in the bedroom are tightly closed, there are guitars on the walls of the living room.

The 60 square meters can accommodate an entrance hall, bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom and balcony.

Kai Mielty eventually moved to Ananastalo from a detached house. That is why he especially appreciates the spacious warehouses of the apartment building. Collared shirts Mielty stores in the bedroom wardrobe door.

But the best thing about the apartment is the scenery: from the windows you can see the towers of Kalasatama and Viikki.

Neighbors are not disturbed by the gaze. Down in Annala’s field, a child plays with his mother.

“This is a really quiet area,” Mielty says.

Kai Mielty can be seen far from the apartment on the seventh floor.

In the fourth floor Johanna Nyyssönen’s apartment has an exceptional situation.

The daughter, who is studying elsewhere, has moved to Helsinki and the Nyyssönen Triangle in pursuit of summer jobs. A brown dog gets more scratches than usual.

In Nyyssönen’s apartment, the surfaces are neat and clean and the light floods from the windows facing south.

Johanna Nyyssönen's job is in Ruskeasuo. However, he does a lot of telecommuting from his home. The brown dog enjoys the sun.

What does Nyyssönen think is the best thing about the apartment?

“Light. And when there are no neighboring houses right next door, ”he laughs.

Admittedly, there is life in the depot area, around the clock. Trams arrive for the night to rest under Nyyssönen’s window, the staff runs around the area all the time, even the guards.

Sometimes Nyyssös is also checked for identity when he is on his way home.

“We live in a closely guarded area.”

For Johanna Nyyssönen, the decision to move to Ananastalo was easy when she saw a bright apartment and thick stone windowsills.

At the pineapple house there are a total of 15 apartments: studios, one-room apartments and triangles. Two of them are currently empty.

According to Nyyssönen and Mielty, the population turnover in the house is high. Few people know each other, even though everyone works for the same employer.

In the staff house, it is difficult to get to know other residents, as there are no common yard logs when the yard is a large depot.

There will be no invitations to the housing association’s meetings.

However, there are neighbors in the house. When the shifts of shift workers are what they are, the stairwell elevator may collapse at any time of the day.

In the wake of a cheap rent, hardly anyone can move to Ananastalo. According to Nyyssönen and Mielty, the cost of their housing is close to a thousand euros a month – which is roughly in line with the rent level in the area.

Many of Ananastalo’s residents are temporarily applying for an escape to the house, for example, for pipe repairs. Kai Mielty and Johanna Nyyssönen have been at Ananastalo for several years.

Nyyssönen and Mielty have praised their neighborhood profusely throughout the tour. Are there any weaknesses in it?

They both thought about it for a long time.

Then Nyyssönen invents:

“You can’t order pizza here!”

You just can’t get to the area without walkways. Even friends need to be guided carefully, as the road to the house can be difficult to find.

However, it is easy to come home. Just grab the tram that is on its way to Koskela Hall.

The pineapple house was designed by architects Woldemar Baeckman and Hugo Harmia.

The back door of the Ananastalo offers a view behind the arched halls.

Koskelan the depot area will undergo a major change in the coming years.

A tram depot is planned for the arched hall circular economy blocks. Among other things, a recycling department store and new homes for about 600 residents would come to the area. A new, larger depot has also been designed for trams.

According to the city ‘s plans, the roof of the tram depot could house the depot of Stara, the construction services company of the City of Helsinki, a retail space that requires parking or space, such as a hardware store. With these prospects, the construction of a new depot would be scheduled for 2025–2027.

What will happen to Ananastalo in the future?

It’s still a bit of a question mark, but the building is meant to be preserved.

The city defines the landscape and the identity of the area as important parts of both Ananastalo and Kaarihalli.

At least the house is important to its residents:

“I will live here for as long as I can live,” sighs Johanna Nyyssönen.

Information was also provided by Janne Aho, Real Estate Services and Development Manager of Pääkaupunkiseudun Kaupunkiliikenne Oy.