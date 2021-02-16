No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Helsinki “If you sink in there, you’ll be in hell,” thought 7-year-old Dieudonne Mavunda from the snow, who arrived in Finland – but the real nightmare was just beginning.

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 16, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Dieudonne Mavunda, 30, was taken into custody as a child violently from home. Reliable adults and team sports reversed the direction of his life, and now he coaches young football players to work for himself.

If to sink in there, go to hell. So seven years old Dieudonne Mavunda thought when he first saw the snow. We lived in the late 1990s, and the boy had just moved from Congo to Finland with his little brother.

The new home was the Apartment Building Apartment of a relative and his spouse in Hakunila, Vantaa. The couple’s own pre-school children also lived under the same roof, as well as Mavunda and her brother’s older sister, who had been sent to Finland before. The little boy looked out the window and wondered if he even dared to leave. There was white everywhere.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.