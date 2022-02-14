HS Helsinki If you say “Veitikka” to a taxi driver, you will end up in the Park and “Pyrähdyksä” would get to Tapaninvainio – Surprising street names will delight you in Helsinki

In Helsinki, names are given to even small sections of the street, even if they do not qualify as official residential addresses.

Sprint and Veitikka are examples of the fact that even small sections of the path have access to history books, ie a map service.

The length of the storm is 26.5 meters, and it is located in Tapaninvainio, Helsinki. Nomenclature Designer Johanna Lehtonen describes it as a small path passing between the houses, connecting the House Numerals and the Red Tracks.

“In the past, it has not been customary to give names to such small sections of the street, but sometimes it is considered worthwhile to name the connection between the two streets,” says Lehtonen.

Sprint got its name in 2008 and is strongly associated with the old theme of the area. Tapaninvainio roads have been named after small birds since the 1950s. Near the stop are Vihervarpusentie, Tilhitie and Talitiaistie.

According to the dictionary, a spin means a spinning move from one place to another: the bird flew from one bush to another in short strokes or run short spurs. You can also make small trips abroad, ie short trips.

The rumble sounds like a particularly clever choice of name also because the Tapanila Sports Center is located almost opposite it.

“I would guess that the users of the sports center will also rush to Pyrähdus for a warm-up run. In addition to the bird theme, the proximity of the sports center was also discussed at the meeting where the name was decided, ”Johanna Lehtonen recalls.

Lehtonen also hints at another interestingly named path.

Its name is Veitikka, and it is located in the Park.

Impetuous one would think that the Knife is shorter than the Spin, but this is not the case.

The length of the scythe is 45 meters.

Veitikka is not the son of yesterday’s teal, but clearly Older than Stumble. It was born in 1971.

Although Pyrähdys and Veitikka can be found on the map and are bordered by plots, they cannot be considered as official residential addresses. That is because they are not allowed to drive. However, they can be given to taxi drivers as an address.

“But I think it’s easier for taxi drivers to find Koudantie next door than Veitikka,” says Lehtonen.

Veitikka connects Koudantie to Tenavatie and is located near the old primary school in the Park.

“The school, built in 1930, is now empty, but it has given the environment a children’s nomenclature,” says Lehtonen.

Läksyrinne is also close to Veitika.

