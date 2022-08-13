HS Helsinki | “I grew up in a community where men are considered almost gods” – Nadiifo Omer, who left Islam, got tired of the strict roles reserved for men and women and wants to join the army in the name of equality

Former Muslim Nadiifo Omer wondered as a child why he was treated so differently from his brother. Questioning what he had learned led Omer to leave Islam. Now he works for the freedom and equality of non-religion.

As a child Nadiif Omer wished he had been born a boy.

He was jealous of boys and men who could dress as they wanted, do what they wanted and live as they saw fit. Omer also envied how blind these were to their privileged position. Or maybe they weren’t blind, maybe they just took advantage of it.

Omer prayed to God and begged for the chance to turn into a man.

When that didn’t work, he fell into deep despair.

Helsinki Omer, 22, is a former Muslim who speaks for the freedom and equality of non-religious people. He is known on social media by the nickname @snadinadi.

For June’s Pride march, bisexual Omer made a Muslim flag that combined the symbols of Islam, a crescent moon and a star.

In Omer’s multicultural childhood home, the educational trends sometimes collided with each other. Omer’s father is a Somali Sunni Muslim and his mother is a Finnish convert to Sunni Muslim.

The family followed conservative Sunni Islam, which strongly defined everyday life. Omer attended Koranic school and Islamic classes diligently. She also covered her hair with a scarf.

Even as a child, however, Omer was surprised by many things in the way religion was practiced in his community.

Why did women have to pray behind men? Why did women have smaller spaces in the mosque than men and why did women have to enter through a side door? Why was polygamy only allowed for men? Why was menstruation an obstacle to participating in religious expenses?

In Nadiifo Omer’s opinion, women’s bodies are sexualized both in Western countries and in the Islamic world, but in different ways. In Western countries, women’s bodies are objectified and commercialized, while in old Islam, women’s bodies are seen as so sexual and erotic already that they must be covered.

No Omer never really wanted to be a man, he has realized that later. He just wanted space to be who he really is: an independent actor taking his own space.

Omer began to feel that he could not live by compromising his principles. The woman’s position was the threshold question that finally made Omer question everything he had learned.

“If you visibly existed as a woman, then it was already provocative and it was already a statement in itself.”

Teenage Omer’s clothing was closely watched. If she wanted to wear sweatpants, she was asked why she wants to imitate men. On the other hand, the clothes had to be covering, because men’s desires had to be protected, Omer says.

The questions began to pile up, but Omer did not feel that he could get satisfactory answers to them. When reading the Koran, he felt that it was not written for him but for men about how to control women.

Quarrels at home increased. Omer felt resentful of his classmates, who were allowed to live the so-called normal youth life.

In the end, Omer felt that religion had so many built-in problems that he would have had to use “a lot of mental acrobatics” to be able to justify things to himself.

“It felt like I was trying to turn black into white.”

Nadiifo Omer applied to the University of Helsinki to study Islamic theology, but the doors did not open yet. He is not sure if he will apply again. “It would be a way for me to deal with these things I’ve experienced, and I don’t know if it’s a good basis to start studying something.”

Fuck it, now I say it, Omer thought two years ago. And so he wrote a post on his social media channels announcing that he is not a Muslim, has not been for a long time and never would be. For the same reason, he announced that he is not straight.

The post spawned, among other things, name-calling and punctuation. Some old friends announced that they wanted nothing to do with Omer. His relationship with his family also cooled. However, the post also brought a lot of positives: Omer finally felt freed from the constant feeling of guilt and fear of hell.

Today, he can date women, practice Thai boxing and loudly criticize the grievances he finds. In a former life it was not possible.

Omer has found his own community among other ex-Muslims. It is an informal network that Omer heard about from another person in a similar situation.

Although Omer has thousands of followers on social media, most of his activism takes place at the grassroots level. He receives contacts from people who have left Islam and are questioning their religion all over the world.

Omer is an active member of Buraq ry, which is an interest organization for Muslims belonging to sexual and gender minorities and persons of Muslim background. For example, he also came up with the idea and organized for the first time in Finland a place for Muslim people to have their own place in the Pride parade.

Nadiifo Omer made a flag with the symbols of Islam for this year’s Pride march.

One of the problems Omer has experienced in his own religious community is that, in his opinion, people are basically treated as representatives of their gender and not as other believers or people.

Omer supports the modernization of Islam and that Muslims adopt new ways of following Islam. For example, one can be Muslim and belong to a sexual minority or decide not to wear a headscarf.

Omer’s according to many people sweep the discussion about the disadvantages of women’s status under the carpet by appealing to the claim that it is about culture and not religion.

“Let’s think that we can close our eyes, because hey, it’s not my religion, it’s culture.”

In Omer’s opinion, culture and religion are inextricably intertwined. He doesn’t claim that there aren’t things that are just the other, but usually it’s about their interaction.

“Mistreatment of women is justified by the verses of the Koran. How can you claim that it is just Somali culture, when the presence of religion is undeniable? When I talk about grievances, I’m talking about violence, homophobia, rehab and other horrible things. Is the image of the religion more important or the fact that people get justice?”

Omer has discussed the topic with women from, for example, Iran, Turkey, Egypt and Somalia, who have similar experiences of misogyny. The word refers to an attitude towards women and girls, which is generally characterized by undervaluation or outright hatred.

“Do we have the same culture? No. What unites us? Islamic patriarchy.”

Nadiifo Omer also discusses leaving Islam on his Tiktok account. Through that, he has reached former Muslims and other former believers around the world.

Last days Omer has been exhausted.

“Sorry, I sound negative. I’m just so bored,” he says a few times during the interview.

Every time Omer says something in public, he is flooded with racist comments on various forums. For example, on Twitter, some of the comments are behind the nickname, but some are with their own name. Based on the profiles, racist commentators are often Finnish men.

“It’s a sick joke, quite obsessive for some.”

Omer kept quiet about what he experienced for a long time due to pressure from the community and because he felt it was his duty to protect the reputation of the community. For example, some of those close to him told him that talking about grievances would be feeding the racists.

“It is cowardly of the community to silence criticism by appealing to racism, but yes, there is some truth in it. It feels like you have to defend your own existence all the time.”

Omer considers himself privileged in the sense that the Finnish state does not limit his freedom of speech and religion. He feels that it also brings responsibility: he must use the situation to the advantage of those who are not as fortunate.

The praise and response received from other people who feel themselves to be mugged by religions makes Omer continue his work. Once an older generation Somali man said that he was grateful that Omer shows in his work that Somalis can also be atheists and think differently.

Another great encounter was when a girl wearing a hijab came to meet Omer in the summer and recognized him from social media. The girl asked to be hugged, after which she quickly left the place.

“Moments like that are worth all the hate I get,” says Omer.

However, Omer is tired of the fact that his speeches are sometimes also used as a justification for, for example, Muslim hatred.

“I am doing this so that people would understand that there is not one unified Muslim mass, but there are different people who think in different ways and who still have an equal right to exist.”

Omer’s the next stage in life is to enter the military service in January. He says that he has always paid attention to shortcomings.

“I grew up in a community where men are considered almost gods. Still, I think it’s not fair that only they have to go to the army.”

For Nadiifo Omer, it is a matter of principle.