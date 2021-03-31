HS Helsinki Husband was “awkward as a child” – A wave of separation began in the Helsinki suburbs in the early 1970s, revealing a change in society

In 1970, Helsinki granted more differences compared to new marriages than elsewhere in the country. Professionals also found reasons in society, but for the divorced shopkeeper, the reason was the man’s childish behavior.

31.3. 12:11 | Updated 31.3. 12:43

As the capital Helsinki is used to keeping statistics. In 1971, however, Helsingin Sanomat reported on a questionable honor that hardly any city coveted: Helsinki clearly kept divorce statistics.

At the time, the HS compared the number of marriages and divorces granted in Lutheran congregations during 1970. At the national level, one in seven marriages ended in divorce or divorce. In Helsinki, the number was every third. Couples living in the city center stayed together most securely, while in the northern suburbs the situation was gloomier again.

It was especially stormy in Malmi and Vartiokylä. In the year under review, 244 marriages were concluded in the Malmi Lutheran congregation. In the same year, a total of 141 divorces and divorces were granted.

In the parish of Vartiokylä, which included Puotila, Kontula and Mellunmäki, among others, 202 marriages were concluded and a total of 119 divorces were granted.

Where from the differences then were due to?

There were many explanations. One was due to the nature of the neighborhoods.

More middle-aged and elderly people lived in the city center. In the suburbs, population change was faster.

“The young people living in them are still looking for a separation when they live there,” the magazine explained.

In Helsingin Sanomat, the pastor of the Vartiokylä parish shared his views Heikki Apajalahti and deputy judge Vesa Virtanen child protection agency. It was the job of both of them to carry out the conciliation conditional on the separation.

“Perhaps it is precisely because of the metropolitan environment, the hustle and bustle and the competitive situation among the people,” Virtanen pondered the reasons for Helsinki’s gloomy statistics.

“ “I don’t hate my husband. I just can’t live with him. ”

Eventually however, the conclusion and dissolution of marriages was a relationship between couples. One newly divorced 37-year-old woman told HS her husband was “like an awkward child”.

“The reason why my husband and I divorced is that we didn’t communicate on any level,” the woman living in Puotila described.

The couple had not benefited from the mediation at the pastor’s office. Despite mediation, they ended up getting away, which came as a relief to the woman.

“I don’t hate my husband. I just can’t live with him. I feel like I got rid of one awkward child. ”

The woman also considered the roles of spouses in unions. The wife caring for the young children was easily left behind by her as a “lonely home affectionate policeman,” while the man seeks life outside the home.

Mental coldness often results in adultery, “which I think is a search for refuge in another person,” the woman reasoned.

Infidelity appeared in the conciliations. Pastor Apajalahti said he found two reasons rising above the others: a man’s excessive alcohol use and infidelity.

In Virtanen’s view, the most common reasons for seeking separation were love dilemmas and money matters. To him, surprisingly many seemed to imagine the difference to solve money worries, when in reality the difference rather increased the cost.

According to Deputy Judge Virtanen, statutory mediation was an injustice. Many couples arriving for conciliation had already made their divorce decision, making the conciliation ceremony essentially an embarrassing formality. For him, a more appropriate time for conciliation would be when the difficulties are still overcome.

“The law is based on the idea that efforts should be made to reach a settlement between the parties. I think it is wrong that this should necessarily be pursued. ”

With professionals there were also views on how the situation could have been alleviated. Both emphasized the importance of external assistance.

Virtanen hoped for more municipal mediators and also negotiation centers in the agglomerations that would act proactively. The centers could strengthen the connection between couples.

“The big problem is that the spouses don’t talk to each other. Several people play a continuous silent school with each other, ”Virtanen said.

The pastor also hoped for community support for the couples, both in the form of an external mediator and informal interactions. For him, the problem in the agglomerations was loneliness due to people not even talking to their neighbors.

“Our society is tough. A person who is in difficulty will not be able to find relationships that support him. ”