HS Helsinki Tons of of geese took over the highway in Viikki – Video reveals how hunters stroll by a fleeing fowl sea

A big flock of geese roars from each day on a mud highway in Helsinki. It makes it simpler to detect threats than wetlands.

Satakunta geese spend time in the midst of a mud highway in Viikki.

The sight has been regular on the outside route for the previous month, says the geese photographed Eliisa Mark.

The geese stand on a mud highway off Viikintie close to Viikki Prisma. They unfold over a reasonably lengthy space alongside the highway. Throughout the highway is a wetland the place geese have in all probability been swimming after which ascended in teams.

Within the video discovered at first of this story, they dodge the walker and swing into the water to flee.

From the highway, geese have higher visibility than the decrease water.­

Causes there may be a number of for a lot of geese, says the director of conservation and analysis of the fowl group Birdlife Finland Teemu Lehtiniemi.

In line with Lehtiniemi, there’s definitely no meals within the nations. Nonetheless, geese generally wish to relaxation to {photograph} the land, although they’re waterfowl.

Another excuse for touchdown could also be higher visibility: the highway is larger than the wetland, making it simpler to keep watch over enemies.

There are at present an distinctive variety of enemies in geese, because the duck season has begun. That’s when birds have a tendency to maneuver to security in areas the place looking is just not allowed.

“Viikki is such an space. Due to this fact, there could now be bigger numbers of geese than in an undisturbed state, ”says Lehtiniemi.

The geese stood on a mud highway off Viikintie on Sunday.­

Nonetheless, flocks of geese are usually massive. In line with Lehtiniemi, for instance, there could also be tons of of birds in a flock of mallards.

The autumn migration of geese has additionally began, which is why they could accumulate collectively.

Hanhet have obtained plenty of primarily detrimental consideration with their territorial conquests.

Sorsi, however, is handled extra favorably.

“I don’t bear in mind anybody being bored of the geese in the identical means. The duck’s feces aren’t as neat because the goose’s, however they don’t seem to be in the identical quantity. ”

Learn extra: White-fronted geese are kicked and sizzling espresso is poured on them in Helsinki – Why are these birds hated?