HS Helsinki | Hundreds of ducks have packed into Zoo Bay

The flock of ducks huddled in front of Tokoinranta is an impressive sight in all its ordinariness.

When looking at the landscape that opens up in Läintarhanlahti, you may have to rub your eyes. Hundreds of ducks have settled next to the piers, and a few swans among the lilluupa.

Behind this vision is an annual phenomenon. In winter, ducks tend to gather in places where there is thaw.

“Not all points are open at this stage, and that is an old, traditional place,” explains Birdlife Finland’s spokesperson Jan Södersved.

According to Södersvedi, there are not many equally suitable places for ducks to winter in the center of Helsinki.

“That’s probably where the largest amounts accumulate.”

Södersved looks back on previous years and says that at the best times more than a thousand ducks have been seen at the same point.

“Certainly there have been three-digit numbers throughout the winter.”

At least In previous years, feeding has also been organized for the ducks staying in Eläintarhanlahti. Although the ducklings can be fed at official feeding places, you should be careful about the suitability of the mother-in-law. Rye bread is too salty, and the bun has sugar.

“You can’t feed them anything at all. For many years, the city has organized official feedings where the ducks have been given grain,” says Södersved.