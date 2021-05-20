HS Helsinki How would you like this man to jump into the sea? Matthew Degerman fulfills the special wishes of the people in Eiranranta

Matthew Degerman began avant-garde swimming in January. Since then, he has been swimming and recently jumped into the sea every day.

Pläts!

He flew there.

Helsinki Matthew Degerman splashes in the swampy ocean, scares the ladder and climbs the Eiranranta swimming pier in a small drizzle.

He laughs so catchy that the people around him stay to watch the hustle and bustle.

Degerman is wearing turquoise swimwear, blue plastic gloves and a light blue face mask.

It didn’t even get cold, even though the water is 9.7 degrees.

The name of the recent jump was Covid 19. The leap was made to the video, and the video will soon end up on Instagram.

Degerman has once again delighted an unknown follower on social media.

In Ullanlinna resident Degerman is a man who is easily enthusiastic.

On the first day of January, he became an avant-garde swimmer.

“The hobby started when the wife said the sport looks so stupid. I went to get some swimwear from the store and went for a swim, ”Degerman says with a laugh.

Since then, Degerman has been swimming in the ocean daily. On holidays, he has gotten to the beach two or three times during the day. Admittedly, three times it seems to be a little too much:

“The wife didn’t like it when there were cold areas in the body.”

Wife Sonja Hakkarainen-Degerman is most often involved in swimming trips, albeit in the role of a photographer.

He likes swimming in the spa more than swimming in the cold sea.

Some of the swimming jumps have required props. Fortunately, wife Sonja Hakkarainen-Degerman has agreed to help make the familiar skirt and superman’s cloak.

Swimming jumps Degerman began his hobby after the coldest periods of winter.

“When the waters started to warm up, you had to get cakes about going head first under water.”

After a jump, Degerman came up with the idea to publish photos and videos to his Instagram account matteus_swims. He marked various hashtags suitable for open-air swimming, ie subject tags, below the pictures.

“The world started to have hopes for jumps. One South African was hoping for a pirouette, an Australian woman asked to jump on a tutu skirt. It started out, and messages started to come from all over the world. ”

Degerman began to fulfill the wishes of strangers. He describes and publishes swimming jumps on Instagram.

So far, jumping hopes have come from at least England, Canada, the Netherlands, the United States and Tornio.

“It’s pretty exotic, that’s where it probably came from.”

There are now dozens of jumps to your Instagram account. The jumps have humorous and imaginative names like Superman jump, Moulin Rouge -cancan jump, swan diving and pike jumping.

“Two people have already wished I jumped into the water like a seal in my stomach. I guess it has to be done somehow, ”Degerman ponders.

The best thing about tricks, according to Degerman, is that they delight people.

“At least one person a day is quite piggy and happy when a Finnish middle-aged bunker like this jumps into the sea of ​​hope.”

One of Degerman’s successors hoped Degerman would jump in memory of his dog. The dog reportedly loved the water.

What in freestyle swimming and swimming jumps really attracts Degerman?

“Self-transcendence,” Degerman says immediately.

He has never regretted going into cold water.

“Even if there is sleet and otherwise life is miserable and the coronavirus haunts, the water always becomes a face full of teeth.”

A long list of jumping wishes has already been presented to Degerman.

So there is plenty to do for the summer.