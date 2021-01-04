HS Helsinki History is being made in silence in the Helsinki studio: Raimo Snellman was the first person in the world to start coating objects with “organic gold”

Gold has fascinated human minds for thousands of years. Is it time to make leaf gold ecologically and ethically? Raimo Snellman explains how it works.

Everywhere sparkles.

The Golden Age Mikko Snellman rubs the squirrel hair brush against the cheek, lifts the leaf gold onto the greased brush, and transfers the gold to the crucifix of the great cross.

Beethoven plays in the background. The old Estonian cross gets a new golden layer.

Surrounded by gilded furniture, icons, picture frames and ornaments.