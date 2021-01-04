No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Helsinki History is being made in silence in the Helsinki studio: Raimo Snellman was the first person in the world to start coating objects with “organic gold”

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 4, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Gold has fascinated human minds for thousands of years. Is it time to make leaf gold ecologically and ethically? Raimo Snellman explains how it works.

Everywhere sparkles.

The Golden Age Mikko Snellman rubs the squirrel hair brush against the cheek, lifts the leaf gold onto the greased brush, and transfers the gold to the crucifix of the great cross.

Beethoven plays in the background. The old Estonian cross gets a new golden layer.

Surrounded by gilded furniture, icons, picture frames and ornaments.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Trump asked Georgia to "recalculate" the votes to give him victory

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.