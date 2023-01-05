HS Helsinki | Herttonieme residents as coal: Postal packages are constantly diverted to a distant industrial area

Larger postal packages from Posti and Matkahuolto can be picked up from the Aron Soitin shop. The place is not easily accessible by public transport, and the shop is not open in the evenings.

People from Herttoniem has been puzzled for a long time that many of the packages they order, delivered by Posti or Matkahuolloi, have to be picked up in the middle of an industrial area.

Many have ordered the product from the online store to the nearest pick-up point, but finally received a message that the package must be picked up from the Aron Soitin store. It is located in the Herttoniemi industrial area at Sahaajankatu 14.

In social media, people complain about the fact that it is not easy to get to the music store with public transport, so for those without a car, the pick-up point is a long way away. In addition, the business is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., which presents quite a challenge for those working normal working hours.

One conversationalist says that he had to order a taxi to take his package home. The industrial area is about 1.5 kilometers from the Herttoniemi metro station.

Herttoniemälänen Lina Poropudas tells HS that he thinks there is room for improvement in Posti’s operations in Herttoniemi.

“I’ve made a special effort to choose my place of residence in such a way that I wouldn’t need a car for basic shopping, so whenever I shop at Aro’s player, I’m a little upset that Posti considers it to be a perfectly acceptable pick-up point,” Poropudas says.

Poroputaa’s spouse once even tried whether Posti could deliver the package from Aro’s player to somewhere else.

“Despite generous promises, Posti always returned the package to Aro’s player. Three times. Then the package went back to the recipient,” says Liina Poropudasin his message to HS.

Ranja Pesonen on the other hand, says that Aron Soitin is not barrier-free. You have to go up stairs to get to the shop, which is difficult if not impossible for the elderly or the disabled.

“A year ago, I lost four out of five times in the postal lottery myself, and the packages ended up in a musical ensemble. Posti just announced that it had changed the pick-up location due to congestion,” says Pesonen.

“I went to find out that the accessibility situation was completely impossible for the first package and in the future I had to rely on credentials and others to pick up my packages.”

Helsingin Sanomat could not reach Aron Soit for a comment.

for HS in the received reader tips, there are also complaints about the maintenance of the streets. Aron Soitin is located in an industrial area, so its streets are not the first to be cleared of snow.

“I’ve told my son that if he wants to get the bass guitar I ordered online, he has to pick it up himself with a stick,” says one of the reader tips that came to HS.

But not so much bad that there isn’t some good either. In the Herttoniemi parents’ Facebook group, there is an incident where a woman who picked up a package made an impulse purchase at a musical instrument store: a ukulele.

The purchase led to the spouse, who is interested in music and playing in a band, deciding to buy an even better ukulele, then a ukulele bass and now play in a ukulele orchestra.

Postal regional manager Kari Reimi is aware of the situation. According to him, the problem is especially large packages, which are ordered a lot in Herttoniemi.

“Some of them are downright giant-sized, so you can’t find space for them anywhere but Aron Soittime, where there is plenty of storage space. That’s why it has been chosen as one pick-up point,” says Reimi.

According to Reim, Posti is constantly trying to map out possible new collection points, but he has some advice regarding large packages.

“If you don’t have a vehicle to pick up a large package, you should order home delivery.”

Update: January 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.: In the article it was originally written that the Aron Musical Instrument cannot be reached by public transport at all. However, Aron Soittim can be reached by public transport, but not very easily from the places where a large part of Herttoniemi residents live.