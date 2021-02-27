HS Helsinki Herman Halme fought Aunus in Karelia and was paid for a home at a regulated price – Such are the little-known front-line apartment buildings, of which there are almost a hundred in Helsinki.

Everyone knows front houses. However, there are also apartment buildings in Helsinki that were built for front men in the early 1950s.

In the north of The Hague Poutuntie has a row of three-story light brick houses. They are front-rise apartment buildings built in the early 1950s. They can also be found on the neighboring Santavuorentie.

After the war, men who served on the front were allowed to acquire plots of land for detached houses at a regulated price, and large fronts of townhouses rose on the outskirts of cities. However, in addition to detached houses, apartment buildings were also built.

In addition to The Hague, there are front-line apartment buildings in Helsinki in Oulunkylä, Herttoniemi and Roihuvuori, among others. In total, almost a hundred of them were completed.

In the north of The Hague Salla Linkosalmi is in the yard in the snow playing one year old Intakewith his son. Linkosalmi’s family of four lives in the Poutuntie front-line apartment building. They have lived on Poutuntie for four years.

“We just moved out of that neighbor where we lived in a duo. Now we have a 68 square triangle. It fits well with our current life situation. When we think that eight people have lived in these same apartments at the time, we will do well. ”

Salla Linkosalmi and her family moved into a front apartment building four years ago.­

At the time of the move, Linkosalmi did not know that it was a front apartment building. He has studied political history. The story of the house has begun to interest him, and he has since become acquainted with the subject.

The family has enjoyed the house well.

“This is a typical 1950s area with nature and spaciousness. There are old trees and plantings in the yard. ”

The house has three triangles and the rest are less than 50 square meters.

“There is a fairly young crowd living here and some families with children. I think the turnover is high, ”Sumosalmi sums up.

During the Korona period, Linkosalmi wanted a telecommuting room in the apartment.

“Last summer, we were considering moving to a bigger apartment. However, we didn’t want to get out of here, so we bought a allotment garden cottage. ”

When Salla Linkosalmi moved, she did not know that it was a front apartment building.­

Kira Andersson has lived on Poutuntie for almost 20 years. She lives with her husband in a duo. The house has been familiar to Andersson for a long time, as his godmother lived in the same apartment before her.

“Before that, my godmother lived in that neighboring crab, and as a little girl, I visited her very often,” Andersson recalls.

Andersson has been on the board of his housing association since 2008.

“There are a few people in our condominium who have lived here since the beginning. Residents are very proud of the history of the houses. People enjoy themselves here and are happy to take part in the work. ”

According to Andersson, the houses are in pretty good condition for their age. Over time, the houses have also undergone major renovations.

“One of the biggest was the transition to district heating in the 1980s. We are now considering whether we could switch to geothermal energy, ”says Andersson.

The houses on Poutuntie were designed by an architect Else Aropaltio as well as a couple of architects Mark and Irmeli Visanti. Markus Visanti is remembered, for example, as the designer of the Café Ursula in Helsinki.

The Visant couple also made Poutuntie’s yard plans. There is an original drawing of the yard plan on the wall of the meeting room in Andersson’s house.

“It’s great that the yards have been preserved almost in their original appearance. There are pines over 200 years old and perennials over 70 years old. ”

Kira Andersson has visited Poutuntie’s houses for the first time as a guest of her godmother about 40 years ago.­

Leena Halme sits in his living room and presents a document dated 1952. The document is from the City of Helsinki Housing Office. It states that Herman Nikolai Halme has been approved as a partner in a housing company to be established in Poutuntie.

Leena is the daughter of Herman Halme. He has lived on Poutuntie since the house was completed.

“Of course I lived somewhere else sometimes. But I inherited the apartment from my parents and so I moved back to my childhood home, ”Halme says.

Herman Halme served in the war in Oulu and north of Ladoga, and Leena’s daughter was born into the family during the war. The family of three lived in Pakila. However, their wooden house was demolished after the war, and the family needed a new home.

“My father wanted a front house, but the demand for them was strong and we had such a small family that we couldn’t get a plot of detached house.”

In Helsinki, almost 3,000 detached house plots were demolished for front men. Plots closer to 7,000 would have been needed, so it was clear that there were not enough single-family homes for all the front men.

Herman Halme then sent an application for apartment buildings to be built on Poutuntie. Halme’s family was accepted into a housing company, and it was a place of celebration. The family was excited.

“We often came here from Pakila to The Hague to see the construction of the house,” Halme recalls.

Accordionists were present when the ridge celebrations were celebrated in the fall of 1953. Leena Halme was 13 years old when the family moved to a new home.

Leena Halme ‘s family moved into the front apartment building as soon as they were completed in 1953.­

Poutuntie 10’s history describes how migration meant for families liberation from crampedness, under-tenancy, living with parents, and even complete homelessness. After the war, the housing shortage was severe, as evacuees had to be settled, homes had been destroyed in the war, and married couples needed their own huusholl.

History tells us that “in the beginning, the people of the apartment building were closed, as were the Finns in general. People didn’t know each other, just the property and the caretaker connected them ”.

Leena Halme remembers differently. According to him, a good team spirit emerged in the houses because everyone moved into them at the same time. He presents a photograph of the first yard work.

“The men blew the rock out of the yard more evenly. They had learned to blow up in the war, ”Halme says.

Picture of the first yard logs in the houses of Poutuntie, where men blew up a rock. Photo from Leena Halme’s home album.­

Front of apartment buildings did not merely change the front men. Housing was also granted to the widows of the front men.

“Upstairs, too, was inhabited by a marshal and his son. In addition, there were disabled people living in the house, ”says Halme.

According to Halme’s memoir, there were not very many children living in the houses, as large families were offered detached houses.

“Sometimes you hear talk that houses and apartments were given to frontmen. That is not the case. They were bought. My father got a 10 percent down payment, and the rest had to be borrowed. ”

The down payment at that time was FIM 200,000, which, converted into current currency, is about 6,600 euros. The price of the fire blade twin was thus about 66,000 euros. Today, the price of the same apartment is hovering around 250,000 euros.