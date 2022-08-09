HS Helsinki | “Helsinki’s wealthy live here and they don’t take this line” – HS visited a suburb of Helsinki, from where the journey to the city center by public transport takes even longer than from Hyvinkää

Based on the travel time data made by the University of Helsinki in 2018, public transport from Jollas is one of the longest journeys to the center of Helsinki.

Blank The 802 local bus travels along the winding road in Jollas. From the window you can see modern detached houses, expensive-looking cars and the harbor, where Sailboats are waiting for their passengers next to them.

Perhaps it would be faster to sail to Jolla from the center than to travel by bus.

At the end of Jollaksentie is the Meri Perttilä trail stop, which is the terminus of line 802. A bus runs from the stop a few times a day, and the journey time to the center to Rautatientorti is just over 40 minutes with two changes.

Most of the time, however, you have to walk to the bus 85 stop, which is at least a kilometer away from Jollas’s wigs. Including walking, the total travel time easily stretches to over an hour, even longer during rush hour. The heavy construction of Laajasalo slows down connections even more.

Based on the travel time data made by the University of Helsinki in 2018, public transport from Jollas is one of the longest journeys to the center of Helsinki. At worst, the travel time may be longer than from the center of Hyvinkää, from where the fastest journey takes 49 minutes.

HS set foot in Jolla and went to ask the residents of the area how they feel about the public transport situation.

“Helsinki’s wealthy live here and they don’t travel on this line. Sometimes the lady of that house comes to get a ride from the stop,” says the local bus driver, gesturing in the direction of a nearby house.

Kuski wants to remain anonymous in the story. He has driven the line for a long time and says that it takes an hour and a half to Itäkeskus.

The last bus stop in Jollas is located at the intersection of Jollasentie and Meri Perttilä path. From the stop, you can see the sea, a pine forest and modern white detached houses.

Before Itäkeskus, bus 802 goes around 80 stops. In addition to them, you can get on board from places other than the designated bus stops, “as long as it is in accordance with the traffic regulations and the customer’s safety is not endangered”.

The driver says goodbye and continues driving the empty bus. In addition to the local bus, bus 85 arrives in Jolla from Herttoniemi, but it does not go as far as Jollasentie.

Elena Kiialainen, who lives in Vantaa, has never once come to Jolla using public transport. He hopes for better public transport connections to Jolla.

In Vantaa resident Elena Kiialainen pushing her grandchild in a pram along Jollaksentie. He is visiting his daughter.

A resident of Kiia has never arrived in Jolla using public transport, as he finds it inconvenient. To get to her daughter, she would have to change lines three times and use three different means of transport.

“There should be better public transport here. This is such a nice area, and the seaside is nice.”

See also Oil Shell seeks to divest Gazprom's major gas project, sales talks with Chinese energy companies underway Aarne Cederberg feels that Jolla is not considered when planning public transport. He is walking with his dogs Elsa (left) and Iiris.

Also living in the area Aarne Cederberg hopes for better transport connections to Jolla. He is jogging with his two dogs. Jack Russell terriers Iiris and Elsa pull a loop of hair they found on the ground.

“More housing is planned here all the time, but I don’t know how public transport is planned.”

Cederberg has been thinking of getting an electric bike that he could use to go to work in Santahamina and to the metro station. The nearest bus stop is almost a kilometer away, and according to Cederberg, the cancellation of individual bus services has become more common.

“Because of the poor connections, you have to use a car and leave it by the subway line.”

Cederberg feels that Jolla is not considered when planning public transport.

“This is the bottom of a bag, but a pretty good one,” he says and points to the seaside landscape that opens up next to him.

18-year-old Krista Sjölund (left) and Adele Tuomaala are used to the long bus ride to the center of Helsinki. However, they wish the bus stop was closer.

Onshore there are a few groups enjoying the summer. 18 year olds Adele Tuomaala and Krista Sjölund have come to sunbathe.

They wish there were bus stops closer.

“The journey doesn’t seem so long when you’re used to it. But it’s sad when you have to walk a kilometer to the stop.”

Tuomaala says that the bus connection to the center takes about 45 minutes, as long as he has reached the stop first.

Despite that, both like living in Jollas.

“Everything is quite close, but still far enough away. For example, there are nice jogging paths here,” says Tuomaala.

of HSL public transport planner Essi Kyllönen notes that there will be no significant changes to Jolla’s public transport in the near future.

After the completion of the Kruununsillat tramway, the southeastmost part of Jolla will be served by a new local bus that will run more often and will replace line 802. In addition, line 85 will run more often than now. Tram traffic is scheduled to start in 2027.

The public transport planner says that those who live behind Jollas hope for better transport connections.

“Demand, however, is rather small and occasional.”

According to Kyllönen, bus traffic will be increased to the growing areas of Laajasalo, such as Kruununvuorenranta. About 7,000 new residents are coming there in the next 10 years, while about 200 new residents are coming to Jolla.

“Of course, it’s a shame for some. It’s unfortunately far away and a bit of a bummer that it’s difficult to serve it cost-effectively.”

Read more: A huge structure rises from the sea in front of Helsinki – Aerial photos show the giant project

Read more: The construction of the Kruunuvuoren Bridge is progressing: The first section now stretches over the sea

Read more: Apartment buildings are being planned for the center of Helsinki’s Laajasalo – The terminus of the new trolley line is coming next door