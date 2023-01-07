HS Helsinki | Helsinki’s largest district may soon change – a statistical surprise is hidden in the East

In recent years and in the future, Helsinki’s population growth will take place in the former port, railway, depot and aviation areas. The biggest growth is in seaside areas, in the geographical center of Helsinki in Pasila, and in the former Malmi airport.

Helsinki the city publishes an interesting reading book every year: Statistical yearbook of Helsinki. It tells about Helsinki in numbers. The 2022 yearbook was published just before Christmas on December 21.

Comparing the numbers of recent years, the trend has remained the same: Helsinki’s population is growing. The most interesting thing is to see where it happens the fastest. The answer is natural and clear – even trivial: it happens in new areas.

Whether we’re talking about districts, sub-districts or basic districts, geographically and graphically the change can be seen as if ink had been splashed with a brush on different parts of the map of Helsinki. Most of it has been spilled in the southwest, where Jätkäsaari is located, for example, in the east, for example Kruunuvuorenranta, and in the middle, i.e. Pasila and Kalasatama.

A big spot has been spilled on the ore, 10,000 new residents, you know where.

Important ones the years in the book are 2000, 2021 and in the predicted future the year 2036.

Helsinki bases its figures on Statistics Finland’s calculations, which are completed in mid-March, so last year’s population numbers for 2022 cannot be found in the statistical yearbook yet.

However, the review of the book is timely as the year has just changed. The main question is where we lived in 2021, and where we will live in 2036.

Coming in the forecasts, the growth of the aforementioned neighborhoods (or basic districts) will of course stop at their limits. Instead, as completely new areas, the Vuosaari Meri-Rastila and of course the Malmi airport area, which has been decided to be built for housing, offices and services, will increase in population.

The production of large-scale industry is not increasing, that is clear. It has left Helsinki some time ago. It’s good that small productions and workshops in, for example, Herttoniemi, Pitäjänmäki or Suurmetsä Tattarisuo persevere.

Energy is still being produced and goods are still being transported, especially in the neighborhoods of Vuosaari and Länsisatama. Roina also makes its final departure from Central Pasila and Pohjois Pasila, when, for example, the depot areas of Pohjois Pasila are built for housing.

Jätkäsaari is growing rapidly from the former harbor and container area of ​​Länsisatama into residential, office and service blocks. Photo from 2020.

With a quick and general look at the statistics, you can find big and small changes, some of which are a bit amusing in the overall picture: For example, in the southeastern part of Vuosaari, Uutela, it is said that 11 people lived there in 2000, six in 2010, eight in 2020, and seven in 2021. In 2036, six people are predicted to live there again.

Well, there are even bigger numbers in the book than Uutela, and quite significant ones. Let’s stay in Eastern Helsinki’s Vuosaari and its neighbor Mellunkylä. The regions have fairly evenly “competed” for the title of the largest district in Helsinki in terms of population.

When 38,657 Helsinki residents lived in Vuosaari at the end of 2021, and 39,749 in Mellunkylä, the situation was barely in Mellunkylä’s favor. In 2036, the order is already clearly different: Vuosaari 47,648, and Mellunkylä 41,383 inhabitants.

At the end of 2021, Mellunkylä was still the largest in Helsinki in terms of population, but Vuosaari will overtake it in the coming years. According to the forecast, in 2036, Vuosaari will have grown rapidly and left Mellunmäki behind.

The almost diminutive, endearing name of Mellunkylä may confuse you, but not after you realize that the “village” includes the sub-districts of Kiviko, Kurkimäki, Vesala, Kontula and Mellunmäki.

Vuosaari Meri-Rastila’s wild growth plan also includes the demolition of the current building stock. Photo of Meri-Rastila tie 19 from 2021 to be demolished.

Vuosaari’s predicted migration of around 9,000 inhabitants is mostly due to the almost doubling of the population of the Meri-Rastila district, from just over 5,000 in 2021 to more than 9,000 in 2036.

Helsinki also published in September 2021 population forecastaccording to which the city’s population will increase by more than 700,000 inhabitants during the year 2028.

Read more: The population of Helsinki is predicted to exceed the 700,000 mark in 2028

Postipuiston Tähti was converted from an office building into a residential apartment building in the northern part of Pasila. The picture is from 2022.

The numbers in the 2022 statistical yearbook are similar, but more detailed, and rather on the larger side. In the maps depicting the change in the regions with the largest population growth in 2036, the scale has been increased from 4,500 to 5,000 inhabitants, and the next largest from 4,250 to 4,500.

The population forecast for the whole of Helsinki has remained the same for the years 2021 and 2022: Helsinki will have exactly 754,285 inhabitants in 2036.

The former port, railway, depot and workshop areas Jätkäsaari, Hernesaari, Kalasatama, Hermanni, Kruunuvuorenranta, Vallila, Keski-Pasila, Ilmala or Postipuisto, i.e. Pohjois Pasila, were gutted as if from scratch after the port operations moved to Vuosaari.

Crown bridges are being built at a fast pace. The picture is from August 2022. When completed, the bridges will lead from the inner city to, for example, the north side of Korkeasaari to the growing suburb of Kruunuvuorenranta in Laajasalo.

The former railway depot areas of Keski-Pasila and the machine shop tienoo are undergoing major changes when they are built into apartments, services and offices. After all, the main line with its stations still cuts through Pasila. The picture is from 2020.

The support functions and roads for maritime traffic, railways and heavy rubber bicycle traffic gave way to the inner city, and gave way to the construction of apartments, offices, services and traffic. For example, the population of Hernesaari (formerly Munkkisaari) has grown from 781 to 1,181 in the 2000s, and the forecast for 2036 is 7,407. The corresponding figures for Jätkäsaari are approximately 2,500, 14,200, and 20,800.

Let’s put it here are the population numbers of some growing and growing regions with the “around meter” for the years 2000, 2021 and 2036. Vallila 11,100, 16,800, 20,300; Pasila 8,600, 11,200, 24,100; Rock 25,300, 33,600, 42,300.

The exact numbers can be found in the yearbook.

Kallio’s growth is explained by the fact that, unlike Kalasatama, Sompasaari and Hanasaari, whose population grew from nothing in the district division, they belong to Sörnäis, in the basic district division they are included in Kallio. Instead, Hermanninranta, to the north of these, which is still under construction, is Vallilaa in the basic district division.

Instead of zero inhabitants in 2021, 3,700 Helsinki residents will live in Hermanninranta in 2036, and almost 1,500 in Kyläsaari to the north of it, which is part of the Hermann district.

Let’s take Pitäjänmäki’s business district, where the population will grow from about 2,000 in 2000 to about 6,300 by 3036, and Lauttasaari, where the population will grow from the current 18,000 to about 30,000. In Lauttasaari, the growth is located in Vattuniemi and Koivusaari, the latter of which currently has a metro station, but no inhabitants. In 2036, it is predicted that there will be around 4,000 inhabitants.

See also Baseball | Vimpel's Janne Mäkelä was responsible for JoMa's entire joker trio There is already a metro station in Koivusaari. In the future, the Metro will transport residents and employees of the western part of Lauttasaari. The population of Koivusaari is calculated to be around 4,000 in 2036. Photo from 2017.

Koivusaari in 2006, when planning began for a metro station and a settlement on the border between Helsinki and Espoo.

The photo shows the plan of the Ikea department store in Koivusaari.

And we still haven’t mentioned the biggest, most beautiful, most expensive, most hated, and most talked about: the Malmi airport area to be converted into apartments for aviation needs. Its construction will increase Malmi’s population by 10,000 from the current 30,000 to almost 40,000. In other words, in 2036 Malmi is already running on the heels of Vuosaari and has risen alongside Mellunykylä.

Helsinki is growing, but fortunately it has room in its pants: Östersundom, which was annexed to Helsinki from southwest Sipoo in 2009, now has only 1,700 inhabitants. Instead, there is a lot of undeveloped forest, fields and seaside.

Statistically yearbook in the announcement news in the middle of the avalanche of statistics, we present some interesting Knopps from the data at the end of 2021. For example, that there were 382,153 apartments in Helsinki, of which 47.4 percent were rental apartments.

There were 351,267 motor vehicles, of which 282,239 were passenger cars. 38,703 airplanes landed at Helsinki-Vantaa. 7,849,150 titles were borrowed from the city library. More than every third of the books was a children’s book.

There were 1,101 women per thousand men in 2021, while there were still 1,104 of them in 2020.

HS told in 2021 how a gigantic residential area is being built in Kruunuvuorenranta, where there were still few services available for the residents who moved there.

Kruunuvuorenranta in October 2020.

The regions of Helsinki are officially divided into 8 major districts and these further into 34 basic districts. Some of the basic districts are the same as districts, while others are made up of several districts. The boundaries of the basic districts partly follow the boundaries of the city districts, but so in this article we mainly talk about the city districts in a general sense.

The statistical tables of Helsinki’s statistical yearbook number 110 can also be found as open data at https://hri.fi/fi/