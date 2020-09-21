HS Helsinki Helsinki’s beach is full of abandoned rowing boats – The sad sight became so mundane that passers-by no longer even pay attention

There are boat carcasses on the Lauttasaari beach, many of which are in such poor condition that they would no longer remain on the surface.

From Lauttasaari The shore of Särkiniemi has become a cemetery of abandoned rowing boats. There are a dozen boats near the shore, most of which look like they haven’t been paddled in time. About half of the boats are in such a condition that they no longer remain on the surface.

“One of the broken boats has been under the dock for years. One of the boats on the opposite shore, on the other hand, is full of scrap to the brim, ”says Lauttasaari Jarmo Ruhanen.

“Presumably the boat wrecks have just been forgotten or left on purpose with the idea that I guess someone will fix them away.”

The boats are located right along the popular beach route, by the sea.

“People who go out in the area probably don’t pay attention to them anymore. It becomes so blind to his own surroundings, ”says Ruhanen.

One of Särkiniemi’s broken boats in the water under the pier.­

He wonders whether it is even permissible to leave boats on that beach. The team manager of the use and control of the areas is not sure about that either Antti Mäkinen From the Helsinki urban environment industry.

“The rules of the game of boat storage have been agreed with the association of the adjacent summer lodge area. However, the majority of the boats are probably such that storage has not been agreed with the city, ”says Mäkinen.

“With the right of every man, a boat can be landed for a short time, but if you want to keep the boat somewhere longer, you have to agree with the landowner.”

Ruhanen is not the only one who has marveled at boats in poor condition. According to Mäkinen, they have also been communicated through the city’s electronic feedback system.

“Inspectors have visited the site and tried to find out whose boats they are. There have also been calls to remove the boats, ”says Mäkinen.

Mäkinen says that the city has also been in contact with the Särkiniemi cottage summer house association if something about rowing boats was known there. The results so far have been meager.

Abandoned boats on the shore of Särkiniemi.­

Boats the owner survey project is complicated by the fact that the owner of the rowing boat cannot be traced by inspecting the boat. Motor boats must be registered, rowing boats not.

“However, serviceable boats cannot be moved directly. They are someone’s property, and the owner must first be given a transfer request and thereby agree on the transfer of the boat, ”says Mäkinen.

“But if the boat is considered waste, that is, if it has been abandoned by the user and is no longer suitable for use, the boat can be removed.”

According to Mäkinen, it is already time for the previous inspection visit.

“Now it might be time again to go for an inspection,” he says.