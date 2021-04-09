HS Helsinki Helsinki wonders the entrepreneur’s sudden departure from Jollas Manor – Farm Manager: “Why did he come up with such a solution?”

Entrepreneur Antti Tuomola leaves the Jollas manor he is renting. He criticizes the city’s space services in harsh words. The Helsinki farm manager does not understand Tuomola’s solution.

9.4. 15:12

Helsinki city ​​farm manager Sari Hildén wonders entrepreneur Antti Tuomolan intentions to leave Jollas Manor.

HS news earlier that the reason for Tuomola’s departure was the city’s reluctance to renew the lease agreement for Jollas Manor. Tuomola started as a tenant in 2020.

“The lease was valid for the time being. However, it was stated that the first possible dismissal on behalf of the city could not take place until three years later, in January 2023, ”says Hildén.

According to him, the purpose of the arrangement is to protect the entrepreneur. At that time, the entrepreneur can be sure that the contract will not be terminated for at least the first three years.

According to Hildén, the city did not intend to terminate Tuomola’s lease even after three years.

“He contacted me in the autumn and asked if the agreement could be changed so that the first possible notice period could be in 2025. When it came to an agreement that is valid for the time being, we didn’t start negotiating it again.”

Could it be a communication problem or some kind of misunderstanding?

“I talked to our tenancy negotiator, and she thought this was clearly communicated,” Hildén says.

“Yes, we were amazed at why he came up with such a solution.”

Antti Tuomolan that this is not a misunderstanding. He has been aware of the content of the agreement from the beginning.

According to him, it is a question of trust.

“After three years, the city could have terminated the contract at any time without justification with three months’ notice. From the point of view of me and the bank that credits me, the agreement is therefore three years and no more. ”

According to Tuomola, in such a situation, investing in a rental property is no longer profitable.

“If you make repairs or make-up on a property, the city won’t reimburse them. In the end, everything remains the property of the city, ”he says.

Tuomola describes his confidence in the city’s space services as weak from the very beginning. He says he put pressure on the city “with methods almost reminiscent of school bullying” to hire someone to the mansion. Jollas Manor had been empty for five years.

“As a taxpayer, I’m downright obsessed with the city hanging valuable properties empty. It is absurd that an individual should go into guerrilla warfare against the city so that the city does not throw money in the trash.

Eventually, as a result of the concept competition organized by the city, Tuomola ended up as the tenant of the manor himself.

He vehemently criticized the activities of the city’s spatial services in an April 8 issue in his blog post.

“There are certainly quite a qualified gang at work in the space services, but they have too many on their shoulders for which there are no resources or skills,” he says.

Farm Manager According to Sari Hildén, it has been identified in space services that there is a shortage of resources in, for example, maintenance and hosting.

“Yes, it has been identified that there is a shortage of resources. We also have to prioritize when the basic task of the city is to organize service facilities and maintain schools and kindergartens. ”

Hildén recalls that the city had to give Tuomola two remarks about the violation of the terms of the lease. Tuomola had rented space from the manor for residential use, although according to the agreement it was forbidden.

“We got a few contacts about this,” he says.

However, renting space for weddings, for example for wedding guests, would have been allowed. In addition, renting the premises to staff would have been in accordance with the rules.

Hilden says that a new entrepreneur will be sought for Jollas Manor as soon as possible. The activities are to continue in a slightly similar way as in the time of Tuomola.

Tuomola says that Jollas Manor was more of a hobby for him than an actual job.

