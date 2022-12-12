HS Helsinki | Helsinki tried to curb congestion in the city center in the 1970s with a driving ban, which was sadly circumvented

Driving bans were tried on the boulevard from the 1970s to the end of the 1980s. Why did it fail?

Capital region as the population grew strongly in the 1960s and 1970s, the number of cars also increased and the entrance roads to the city center became congested.

This happened, for example, on Boulevard. Arriving there, the queues of cars often grew long at the intersection of Mannerheimintie. Buses and trams, on the other hand, regularly had difficulty staying on schedule.

In order to get rid of the congestion, Helsinki decided at the end of 1972 to try banning private motorists from passing through the Boulevard.

The traffic arrangements in the center of Helsinki have been talked about this autumn, because Helsinki removes driving lanes From the Esplanade.

Boulevard the through ban between Hietalahti and Erottaja entered into force in January 1973 and was supposed to last until the end of the year. Public transport continued operating normally.

The purpose of the experiment was to investigate whether the Bulevardi could be transformed solely into a public transport thoroughfare. At the same time, it was investigated how much traffic is increasing on the nearby Uudenmaankatu and Lönnrotinkatu.

Due to the ban on the boulevard, motorists should use Uudenmaankatu when reaching Punavuori.

When driving away from Kampi and Punavuori, motorists would instead use Lönnrotinkatu.

There was almost no car traffic on the boulevard in January 1973, when the experiment began.

However, the ban quickly proved problematic. It was difficult to control, and many motorists violated the ban.

Ilta-Sanomat reported on June 25, 1973 that the police had monitored traffic on the Boulevard in June and handed out a large number of fines.

“The police have stated that not all motorists still obey the driving ban. The authorities will still come from time to time to monitor traffic on the Boulevard in an enhanced manner. However, it is difficult to detach the crew sufficiently, as waterproof monitoring requires following the vehicle along the entire length of the Boulevard,” said Senior Constable Jorma Korhonen from the traffic police department to Ilta-Sanom.

The police occasionally monitored whether the Boulevard driving ban was observed. Photo from August 1974.

Although many motorists violated the ban, it was decided to extend it after 1973.

Since then, the drive-through ban continued year after year until 1989.

There were plenty of cars on the boulevard in May 1988.

The ban did not please those living in Uudenmaankatu. The noise problems had increased after the cars moved there.

People living along the street had taken several initiatives to remove the bans. There are only a third of residential buildings along the boulevard compared to Uudenmaankatu.

Eventually Helsinki decided to do the opposite experiment. In March 1989, we tested what would happen if cars were allowed to return to the Boulevard.

It failed. HS reported in June 1989 that the experiment did little to reduce traffic or noise on Uudenmaankatu. Instead, the boulevard became congested at the end towards Erottaja and severely hampered the flow of tram and bus traffic.

Public traffic was stuck on the Boulevard when the through ban was lifted. Photo from April 1989.

Helsinki designed a new solution.

From September 1989, it was only allowed to turn left onto Mannerheimintie and right onto Erottajankatu from the Boulevard. The new platform prevented driving directly to Eteläesplanadi.

Traffic heading for the Eteläesplanadi was diverted from Yrjönkatu to Uudenmaankatu and from there to Erottajankatu.

These arrangements are still valid.

“Generally taking into account the problem with the Boulevard driving ban was that the police did not have the resources to enforce the ban. At that time, the through ban was affected by inflation,” says the leading traffic engineer of Helsinki’s urban environment Pekka Nikulainen.

When drive-thru traffic was allowed on the Boulevard, public traffic was stuck in traffic jams.

“At the Erottaja end of the boulevard, there is a tram stop and previously also a bus stop, which increased the congestion.”

The current traffic solution, in which there is no direct access from the Boulevard to the Esplanade, has become permanent for the time being.

“There have been no discussions about abandoning the arrangements. From time to time there are complaints that people drive directly from Boulevard to Esplanadi despite the ban.”

The source of the story has also been the Helsingin Sanomat and Ilta-Sanomat articles about the Boulevard driving ban.

