HS Helsinki Helsinki surrounds a statue favored by skaters with bumpy rocks in Kalasatama: “Residents were pressured and angry”

Jacob Dahlgren’s pink steel sculpture was worn from skateboarding, so uneven blockstones were installed in front of the statue.

Fishing port Capellanaukio has been paved this summer.

The square was unveiled a year ago in June Jacob Dahlgrenin pink steel sculpture Early One Morning, Eternity Sculpture, which the Helsinki Art Museum HAM described as easily approachable and encouraging interaction.

However, the interaction with the sculpture has been too drastic, as part of the work has been worn especially by skaters. Now, in addition to the flat stone slabs, block-shaped stones have been installed around the sculpture to prevent skating.

The city installed block stones in front of the sculpture, as the sculpture was worn from skateboarding. In addition, skateboarding caused noise nuisance to neighborhood residents.­

Building site and the sculpture have aroused amazement in Facebook’s Add a City to Helsinki group. By Monday, more than a hundred comments on the topic had been added to the group.

“In general, all utility and decorative items sprinkled on the street scene should be sustainable for city life,” commented one user.

“Someone wearing paint is a normal life, let it wear,” one user writes.

The voice from the skating addressed the participants in the discussion. Many commentators speculated that the neighborhood has suffered from noise nuisance.

“We often walked past that in the spring / summer. Skating at that point became a really loud noise and rumble, ”commented one.

Many users also wondered how much the new paving cost.

Back in March, the paving around the sculpture was flat.­

Helsinki city ​​project manager Timo Säynätjoki according to the sculpture was approached too boldly.

“Unfortunately, it so happened that the skaters took the statue as their rack,” Säynätjoki says.

According to him, a valuable statue cannot stand skateboarding and will break.

“It had just worn off the corners,” he says.

Residents of Capellanaukio also received complaints about skating noise.

“Residents were so pressured and angry that the city’s planning decided to replace some of the flat stones with block-faced stones that prevent skating,” Säynätjoki says.

Säynätjoki responded to an interview from Helsingin Sanomat on holiday, and could not tell how long it took to renew the stones. He also couldn’t say how much the work cost.

“We serve taxpayers here,” he says.