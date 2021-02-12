HS Helsinki Helsinki nightlife legend of the 1990s, bartender Billy Kelly has died – “He was a common property through his work”

Billy Kelly, who worked at numerous well-known restaurants, had a rare memorable touch with customers.

Hundreds, in fact probably thousands of Helsinki residents, have become familiar with it as a personal bar and restaurant worker Billy Kelly died of prostate cancer on Wednesday. Kelly, who died in a nursing home, had been ill for years.

At times, Kelly recovered, but then the cancer spread again and became irritable.

“The end came pretty quickly. He lasted a long time. Billy fought, but eventually lost. The heart betrayed, ”says Kelly’s widow.

Billy Kelly was born in Ballinasloe, Ireland in 1967. He started working at a bar at the age of 15, and came to Helsinki at the age of 19 in 1987.

One of Kelly ‘s first jobs in Helsinki was Corona Bar and Billiards, founded on Eerikinkatu in 1992, where Kelly started working as a bartender in 1993.

“Corona was like home for me, and some people are still my friends after 25 years. This place made a black stadian, ”Kelly said of Corona, who left on Eerikinkatu, in a memorial-edited image magazine in 2019.

Corona Billy Kelly’s path continued to numerous well-known downtown bars in Helsinki: Cafe Bar No 9, or Ysibaari, Restaurant Tori, Slussen, Restaurant Elviira, Restaurant Allotria in Vallila, and the last Malaga Bar in Jätkäsaari.

Following Malaga Bar’s announcement of Kelly’s death on Facebook, the comment column was filled with contributions from hundreds of customers, friends and acquaintances to family and loved ones. This doesn’t quite happen to every restaurant worker, although many of them may be the only friend to many, and the restaurant is perhaps home and family.

“It was a Billy legend, though not a celebrity. Everyone knew Billyn, she was in common property through her work, ”the widow characterizes.

As widow Billy Kelly notes, there was other life besides public life. Many may not know that in addition to his wife and adult son, Catholic Kelly had a sister and brothers who went to greet Billy in the last moments of his life at the Hospice.

Or that Kelly had another job besides restaurants: buildings. Among other things, he tore up flats with a working group, and there were no strangers in the base building.

Some of Kelly’s few interviews show the appreciation he felt for his construction, and at the same time perhaps an unnecessarily big understatement of his own contribution:

Of the builders of one of the bars, he said in Image 2019: “They were gang members, but above all, laborers: carpenters and metalworkers. Once one of them sat at the counter and sanded the metal curve of the counter with his hand, ”Billy says.

“I asked what you were checking, and it replied that I was welding this counter and I see how it has stayed in place.”

So yes, Billy, that perseverance, and the duration, they had earned your respect and esteem. Both in building a bar and working there.

Young Billy Kelly was into boxing. He was still actively following the industry in Helsinki by reading British-language boxing magazines. Hobbies also included, from this point of view, perhaps fun bench sports in cycling, baseball and especially rodeo.

“There are still a lot of rodeo and boxing magazines out there. I don’t know what I would do to them, ”the widow says.

Something maybe a boxing hobby was still inside Billy Kelly even after decades. The gentle man also had another, strong side.

Let a coworker put it better: “If Billy noticed that a client had mistreated women, there was a departure and a gate ban immediately.”

Irish hot blood is a concept. Know about it, but Billy himself was able to deal with this side of himself through humor, including in an interview with Image about his work at Corona:

“Corona used to have a piano, and the biggest crime was playing it. Even after the fist fight, you still had to stay to drink, but if someone played the piano, you could immediately throw it out. Pretty much for many men came a little smashed poetry and they wanted to call their girlfriend. We took care of the piano players ourselves out, then Corona wasn’t poke yet. ”

“Billy becomes nasty, and not quite a snadist. Even though years passed, he always remembered and was as if he had met last time yesterday, ”one participant describes Billy Kelly on the Fb wall in Malaga Bar.

He is one of hundreds who say the same thing.

Kelly’s longtime friend characterizes that Billy had a strange ability to make his interlocutor feel important, more important than Billy himself.

This character trait is repeated in the words of those who remember Billy Kelly. And it’s not about howareyoudoing a good day’s ax-arm flap, but about proper caring: “Impressively present and calm Billy. In cold weather, you brought a warm drink to the table without asking first, ”says one.

“Billy had the incredible skill of getting people to have an accepted and warm feel.” “It was always good to come to the Malaga bar, because Billy made even small moments, everyday encounters feel special.” “I’ve never felt as welcome as Billy’s.”

When thinking of Billy Kelly’s jobs and the people who remembered him on Malaga Bar’s Facebook wall, it becomes clear how Kelly’s life ranked in a particular Helsinki bar genre that began in the early 1990s and the generation that connected it.

After leaving, Billy Kelly not only left herself, but also took a big piece of Helsinki with her. He left the same one he personally brought to Helsinki, which he gave to Helsinki, and which in his footsteps remains here.

Billy Kelly’s best customer and familiar memoirs on Malaga Bar’s Fb wall simply hit the finish line: Helsinki will be missed.