HS Helsinki Helsinki mother invites lonely to her home for Christmas meal – Her own groundbreaking experience in the background that restored faith in people

“I make Christmas food anyway, why can’t we accommodate others to eat,” says a mother from Munkkiniemi who wants to offer a Christmas meal to the lonely.

If Sometimes, it’s Christmas loneliness that makes it especially painful.

I would love to have people together to get together. Fortunately, not everyone has this.

This grieved the motherhood of a family living in Munkkiniemi, Helsinki Rita Kärke. So Kärki decided to clear up his Christmas table and invited the lonely: come to us!

“I make Christmas food anyway, so why don’t we have more to eat,” says Kärki.

He made an invitation to the Munkkiniemi group on Facebook. I’m not wealthy, but there are always a few extra ones on the dining table, Tip wrote.

Posting quickly gathered over 800 likes and numerous appreciative and praiseworthy comments. However, no one enrolled in the village of Kärje and his 9-year-old Ellato your daughter.

Fortunately, the deacon of the Munkkivuori parish, a person already familiar to Kärje, contacted me. It started to happen.

“She said she knew the right people, and we have two older ladies coming from a nearby service house on the eve,” Kärki rejoices.

Kärke is not afraid to invite strangers to her, as the love of her neighbor has been familiar since childhood: Kärje’s mother worked in a nursing home and often brought lonely residents home to eat at Christmas.

“I have learned to model a home and I know what it is like to feel lonely. I would not want that to anyone,” says Kärki.

Corona safety is taken into account: There are three vaccinations on the tip and safety intervals are kept on the table.

The two-piece tops have a Christmas vibe anyway: the daughter has been busy decorating the home, there is a Christmas tree and the cookies are baked.

“In the morning we eat traditional rice porridge, go to the sauna, put on something nicer. Then there are a few gifts and a Christmas meal,” Kärki says.

All behind the kindness is Kärje’s own, difficult experience: in 2014 she lost her older sister and in 2015 her little brother as a victim of a homicide. Christmas was coming, but the mind was black and the single mother had no energy for Christmas preparations, not even money.

“There was nothing left of my family but a mother and a daughter. The forces were all over, the Christmas table was empty, I was very sad in grief. ”

However, Christmas had to be celebrated for the sake of the child, so Kärki posted an ad on a Facebook site telling him about his difficult situation and looking for his child for Christmas. A man living in Kirkkonummi, who was already unknown to Kärje, saw the message.

“He came to my door with his wife and brought many bags of food. Then they took me and my daughter home to the Christmas table,” Kärki says.

As many gifts had been given to the daughter as to the family’s own son of the same age. Santa went too. The tip was impressed by the help and kindness of strangers.

“I was taken in how they took us into the family. My child got to laugh and rejoice, ”Kärki recalls.

It was only when he arrived in Kirkkonummi that it became clear to Kärje that he was sitting Jaakko Rytsölän at the family Christmas table.

The families got closer so that even the children are friends with each other today, and Rytsölö became the godparents of Ella’s daughter.

Received Kärki wants to pass on when he is better off.

“I’m low-income, but I buy ham, and that’s enough,” says Kärki.

He encourages others to be hospitable as his own experience shows where it can lead.

“It’s unfortunate that many people think of Christmas so narrowly as a family celebration that they don’t want vent guests. However, I personally think that no one should be alone at Christmas. ”

Also Jaakko Rytsölä is happy to hear that Rita Kärki has two lonely elderly people at her Christmas table.

“Good going around, what a wonderful thing!”