HS Helsinki Helsinki cannot interfere with the wildness of Malminkartano Hill – legally the easiest way is not to do anything

An accident occurred on Malminkartano Hill on Sunday. The city does not intend to take any measures to improve safety, otherwise the authorities would take the hill in a new way.

18.2. 14:37 | Updated 18.2. 15:00

On Sunday On the sled hill of Malminkartano there was a nasty accident, when adult sledges landed on a seven – year – old child. As a result, the child fractured the clavicle.

On Wednesday, February 17, the HS opinion section was released writing, according to which “Malminkartano” has been a “wild go” for years:

“The hill has walkers, runners, sledgers, sleds, downhill skiers, downhill skiers, snowboarders and downhill cyclists outside the area designated for them. There are also kite and airplane pilots, sometimes even hang gliders, remote controlled cars and so on. ”

The author wants similar slope rules for Malminkartano Hill, as is the case in ski resorts, for example.

Can the city do anything about the situation?

“Town’s the line is that the city does not have any guided toboggan runs ”, says the Helsinki park manager Pekka Engblom.

According to Engblom, the city cannot take such actions in front of Malminkartano or any other hill used for sledding that the city could be legally considered a service provider.

This is because in that case the Chemicals and Safety Agency Tukes would require the city, among other things, to closely monitor the safety of the hill.

If the city would appear to Tukes as a service provider maintaining Malminkartano hill, the hill would be considered a ski resort.

Ski resorts are required, for example, to report accidents and incidents, as well as continuous measures to promote safety. Even bureaucracy would not be spared.

So you can get to the city with much less if you just let the hills be.

“The ski resort has rules and thirty people take care of it,” compares Engblom.

Engblomin According to Paloheinä, the sledding hill was previously the only official sledding hill in Helsinki. Later, the city stopped maintaining the hill, and the hill’s official status as a sled hill was removed. In that case, the city, for example, turned off the lights on the Paloheinä toboggan run.

Thus, there are currently no official sledding hills in Helsinki, although many hills are used extensively for sledding.

“It’s a matter for the skier if something happens,” Engblom says.

Complaints and hopes for the hill come regularly.

“We just went to unload one jumper in Sinebrychoff Park. It had become a complaint. ”

In addition, there will also be requests for the removal of trees or park benches, for example, if they are on a toboggan run.

In principle, the city does not want to fulfill such wishes.

Read more: A small child was injured on a sledge hill in Malminkartano, the father accuses the child of rolling the adult sledgehammers