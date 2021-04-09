HS Helsinki Helsinki builds “the most beautiful huss in the world” at the foot of popular outdoor routes in the Old Town Bay

The Hussin building, which is about 17 square meters in size, will be built during the summer in a popular hiking destination near the Old Town Bay.

Coronavirus epidemic has taken the people of Helsinki out and to the surrounding nature over the past year.

When a record number of people move around in nature, problems also arise. One of them has been the lack of toilets.

A change is coming: the city of Helsinki is building three “Helsinki husses” as an experiment in connection with popular excursion sites. The first huussi will be built next summer near Lammassaari, more precisely on Pornaistenniemi next to the Old Town Bay.

Location of the Pornaistenniemi Helsinki huss to be built in summer on the map.­

To Huus comes with urinal, two separate toilet cubicles and storage. The first Helsinki hood is 17 square meters. Huussi is intended for year-round use.

The surfaces of the building are treated so that it greens naturally into the surrounding terrain. In front of the doors is a wall with a heart-shaped opening. Small meadow flowers grow on the roof.

“We are deliberately making the most beautiful huss in the world because we hope it doesn’t suffer from vandalism. We want your shout to be an instantly lovable service, which is why it has a big heart. The appearance has been thought through a lot, ”says the project planner Elina Nummi From the Helsinki urban environment industry.

Fear of vandalism is a constant concern for city workers. Nummi hopes the townspeople will understand that the costs will ultimately fall on the taxpayers. Correcting the traces of vandalism is always out of the ordinary.

“Helsinki hussus cannot be built for shelter in the middle of the forest either, but it must be built in a place that service cars can reach. Because it is a dry toilet, the waste does not disappear by itself, but must be transported away and turned into mold. ”

In the experimental phase In addition to Pornaistenniemi, three hussias will be built in Uutela near the castle and on Vasikkasaari.

Construction work on the Helsinki Huss in Pornaistenniemi is scheduled to begin in early May.

“I hope the opening can be held as early as August,” Nummi says.

The goal for the longer term is to build Helsinki huuss in all popular hiking destinations in the future.

