HS Helsinki Helsinki-based corona caretakers danced to the beat of a Zulu song with videos spread on the some: “We wanted to show that we still have enough energy”

The corona health stations in Laakso and Malmi published their own versions of the online Jerusalem dance.

For protective equipment nasty nurses and doctors danced to the beat of a Zulu-language song on video. However, the video was not filmed in South Africa but at the Valley Crown Health Station.

What is it about?

The so-called Jerusalem dance challenge has spread throughout the world during the Korona period. To the beat of the rhythmic song, dances have been performed in different countries, both in hospitals and fire departments and police stations.

Dance video brainstormed by a chief physician Nora Grotenfelt The valley corona health station says that the purpose of the video was to bring positive energy to the darkest Korona time.

“We wanted to show that we still have enough energy and swear to believe that the crisis will end.”

He says the design and implementation of the video took place after the work day. It took about an hour.

“The music and the surgery were done that night by my daughter.”

The video appeared online on March 16, when Laakso Corona Health Center celebrated its anniversary. You can watch the video from the beginning of this story.

This is how you danced at the Laakso corona health station.­

Also The staff of the Malmi corona health station published at the same time his own version of the Jerusalem dance.

At the time, the number of cases of coronavirus was on the rise, and a curfew was talked about on a daily basis. Now the number of infections has started to decline.

“The atmosphere is cautiously hopeful, the near future now looks quite different from four weeks ago. We are grateful to the public for this development. ”

Employees at the Malmi Coron Health Center danced in a video released on March 26th.­

Of the year During the period, more than 25,000 patients have been treated at the Laakson Corona Health Station with an occupancy of about 30 people. Not all of them have been coronary patients, but other people with respiratory infections have also been referred to the health center.