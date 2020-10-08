HS Helsinki Heidi Peltoniemi moved with her family to live in a church in the middle of Pitäjänmäki – It looks shabby in a romantic renovated building

The village church of Pitäjänmäki once had a hard time, and its doors closed in the spring. With the new residents, music is playing there again.

Steep, high the roof stands out above the row of detached houses on Henrintie Road in Pitäjänmäki. At the end of the building, a senior woman bends down to examine the small sign.

A sign on the door says that music is playing in the church again.­

Its text reveals that in the more than 90-year-old village church of Pitäjänmäki, music is played after months of silence. The church’s two sturdy front doors closed when the church changed owners in the spring.

In addition to classical music, incoming people are also driven by curiosity. Who are the new inhabitants of the village church? Have they renovated the church hall? What kind of program and what kind of events are coming up?

Evening sun the soft light creates a peaceful atmosphere in the former church hall. There are rarely chairs there – of course in safety gaps.

Two old keyboard players are placed in front of the old windows. The clavichord dates from the 18th century in Regensburg, Germany, while the harpsichord originates in Hamburg.

“The old instruments moved here with us in the summer,” says the harpsichordist Aapo Häkkinen, the new host of the village church.

“The instruments could no longer fit in our Töölön apartment, nor could they be put in the sauna. I had to find more space. There are still two pianos coming here, ”adds the cellist Heidi Peltoniemi own instrument in his armpit.

Aapo Häkkinen presents an old clavichord.­

On the side of the dining room stands another six-octave clavichord that is leaving for Sweden to be restored. The keyboard instrument made in Stockholm was acquired in Finland at the beginning of the 20th century by a lecturer, composer and instrument builder at the Jyväskylä Seminary. Iivari Koskimies.

“This is a living museum, home and rehearsal hall,” says Häkkinen, the artistic director of the Helsinki Baroque Orchestra (HeBo). He has performed and toured with orchestras, especially in Central Europe, but also around the world, including America and Asia.

In the crown spring a couple of musicians huddled in a hall of beautiful proportions.

“The wooden floor of the rattlesnake had to be replaced,” says Peltoniemi.

Heidi Peltoniemi moved with her family to the former village church.­

The shade of the walls is a sophisticated light blue.

Nothing can be deduced from the dilapidated condition of the village church in the 1990s. Virre’s singing had stopped decades earlier when the new parish house of the Huopalahti parish was inaugurated in 1959.

The village church was sold to the Helsinki Deaconess Institute. The premises were in use for some time, but after that the Deaconess Institute rented the hall to the stove factory. Finally, it was a storehouse of paint and boats. The partitions were pulled out with a chainsaw to allow boats and sails to be brought in.

In 1997, heating was cut off from the church and the adjoining Villa Droppen. Eventually, the Deaconess Institute filed a demolition notice with the City of Helsinki. The goal was to build a lot of new apartments on the site. The city denied the demolition permit, citing the building and cultural-historical as well as local historical value of the buildings.

The Pitäjänmäki Society proposed that the city buy buildings for the use of local residents as part of the Helsinki Capital of Culture year events. The town did not warm up to the idea, and the church went on sale for the first time. Historic buildings were given new life as private homes.

Read more: A church is for sale in Helsinki, the ovens of which reveal an apartment of more than 200 square meters: “I thought this was not true”

Six the caller settles in place, and Johann Sebastian Bachin the music he composed in his last years begins to play. The acoustics feel especially pleasant when harmonious Die Kunst der Fuge soi.

Pauliina Fred, Aapo Häkkinen, Minna Kangas, Riitta-Liisa Ristiluoma, Heidi Peltoniemi and Dora Asterstad performed in the old church hall.­

The gaze stares instinctively at the stern wall – where the altar must sometimes have been. Now there are glass double doors leading out onto the porch.

There is a small painting on the doors showing part of the boy’s face. The boy’s gaze is directed upwards and his expression is ecstatic. Below is another work in which the movement of the hands is something similar to that of a conductor conducting an orchestra.

The gaze begins to revolve around the paintings hung on the walls of the hall. They seem to have a style and atmosphere from centuries ago.

More concerts are promised in different ensembles.­

The wall features works by Antero Kahila.­

When the music runs out, the audience also includes the author of the works, the visual artist Antero Kahila. He is internationally known for his exceptional painting technique, in which he applies old layer painting in contemporary art.

Birma’s Onniselkä (right) from Ama Gallery brought Antero Kahila’s exhibition to the village church. Here he talks to Heidi Peltoniemi.­

“My own son is a model in the pictures. She sings in the Cantores Minores boys ’choir. Baroque music has become familiar through it, ”says Kahila.

Partner Ama Galleria brought Kahila’s exhibition to the village church Birgit Onniselkä.

“Here music and visual arts talk. It’s exciting what kind of feedback we get. The next show will come in the spring, ”says Onniselkä.

The new owners of the village church plan to hold only concerts and exhibitions on the premises.

People erupts out. Resident next to the village church Sofia Jakobsson is enchanted.

“The village church has been given a wonderful facelift. The ball’s hue is unique. The combination of music, visual arts and space is an uplifting experience. ”

Back in March, the letters “CHURCH OF CULTURE” adorned the front door of the church before they were removed by the previous owner.

It seems like the name is still right.