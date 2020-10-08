HS Helsinki Heaps of jellyfish washed up on the shores of Hietaniemi to death

Kaisa-Maria Penttinen wondered about jelly-like lumps in Hietaniemi. The warm early fall may have stretched the life cycle of jellyfish this year.

Helsinki Kaisa-Maria Penttinen was surprised by his walk on the shores of Hietaniemi when he noticed shiny, purple lumps in the water.

Heaps of jellyfish had washed up on the beach.

“I counted twenty, but there were probably more. I didn’t know that you could come across jellyfish in Finland, ”says Penttinen.

Although Penttinen has never encountered jellyfish on Finnish shores before, jelly-like beasts are common in Helsinki’s waters. The Finnish Environment Institute monitors the number of jellyfish with the help of citizen observations.

“The number of observations depends entirely on the year. Sometimes there are no observations at all in September-October, sometimes not much. The findings will be available until November, ”says a research professor at the Finnish Environment Institute Maiju Lehtiniemi.

Fresh jellyfish observations can be followed Lake-sea wiki pages, through which you can also report your own findings.

You can see from the jellyfish map of the Järvi-meriwiki that during the last 30 days jellyfish have been observed on the Finnish coast all the way from Turku to the Sipoo archipelago. On October 3, a sighting of “lots of jellyfish” in Santahamina was recorded on the site. In addition, small numbers of jellyfish have been seen on records, at least in Villing and the Suvisaaristo-Lauttasaari sea area.

On the shores of Finland you can come across mainly jellyfish. It is the only jellyfish regularly found in Finnish waters that thrives in the waters of the North Atlantic in addition to the Baltic Sea. Ear jellyfish are not dangerous to humans.

Penttinen did not dare to touch the jellyfish for fear of damaging them. He carefully moved the water back into the water using the magazine.

However, jellyfish washed ashore are likely to be dead or lethal, says research professor Lehtiniemi.

Jellyfish fertilized gametes form Planula larvae that dive to the seabed and attach to it. There, they develop into their polyps, eat plankton and eventually grow into adult jellyfish. That is the beginning of the last stage of the life of an ear jellyfish.

Therefore, late summer or early fall is the golden age of jellyfish sightings.

“The warm early autumn may have led to jellyfish living longer and only now dead and ashore. However, October is by no means an unusual time to observe jellyfish, ”says Lehtiniemi.